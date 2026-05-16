Texas right-hander Max Grubbs out for the season

Texas right hander Max Grubbs is out for the season after undergoing season-ending surgery on his arm, the Texas Longhorns baseball program announced Saturday. Grubbs is expected to make a full recovery, per the program.

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Grubbs was ruled out for the series earlier this week, and Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle didn’t express much confidence in seeing Grubbs again this year.

“He’s got to see some doctors this week, probably won’t pitch anytime soon,” Schlossnagle said. “Don’t know whether it’s the rest of the season or not.”

This year, Grubbs is 2-0 with a 5.52 ERA in 29.1 innings in 19 appearances. He has a 15-6 career record and five saves as a Longhorn.

Grubbs was fourth on the team in appearances and was one of seven pitchers with at least 15 outings. Expect to see more usage from hurlers like Brett Crossland, Sam Cozart, Ethan Walker, Thomas Burns, Haiden Leffew, and Brody Walls.

Texas, who has taken the series from Missouri thanks to 6-3 and 11-6 wins over the Tigers, goes for the sweep to end the regular season today at 2 p.m.

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