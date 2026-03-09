Texas rises to No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25

The Texas Longhorns, one of two remaining Power Conference teams who are undefeated, moved up to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25 on Monday. Texas jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 after former No. 2 LSU dropped to No. 13 after a 1-4 week.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Texas took care of business against Houston Christian on Tuesday in a 16-3 win before sweeping USC Upstate over the weekend. Texas (15-0) is currently one of two undefeated Power Conference teams along with USC, who was ranked No. 25 by D1Baseball.

Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25 included No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Auburn, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 13 LSU, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 22 Texas A&M, and No. 23 Florida.

Non-SEC teams on Texas’ schedule included in the ranking were No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 24 UTSA.

Texas was No. 3 in Baseball America’s top 25, moving up from the No. 5 slot last week. Other SEC teams or programs on Texas’ schedule in Baseball America’s rankings included No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 13 LSU, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 24 UTSA, and No. 25 Florida.

Texas is set to open its conference schedule this weekend against Ole Miss. Prior to hosting the Rebels, the Longhorns will travel to San Marcos to face Texas State on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

D1Baseball top 25