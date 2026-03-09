Texas rises to No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25
The Texas Longhorns, one of two remaining Power Conference teams who are undefeated, moved up to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25 on Monday. Texas jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 after former No. 2 LSU dropped to No. 13 after a 1-4 week.
Texas took care of business against Houston Christian on Tuesday in a 16-3 win before sweeping USC Upstate over the weekend. Texas (15-0) is currently one of two undefeated Power Conference teams along with USC, who was ranked No. 25 by D1Baseball.
Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25 included No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Auburn, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 13 LSU, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 22 Texas A&M, and No. 23 Florida.
Non-SEC teams on Texas’ schedule included in the ranking were No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 24 UTSA.
Texas was No. 3 in Baseball America’s top 25, moving up from the No. 5 slot last week. Other SEC teams or programs on Texas’ schedule in Baseball America’s rankings included No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 13 LSU, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 24 UTSA, and No. 25 Florida.
Texas is set to open its conference schedule this weekend against Ole Miss. Prior to hosting the Rebels, the Longhorns will travel to San Marcos to face Texas State on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
D1Baseball top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- Texas Longhorns
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oklahoma Sooners
- NC State Wolfpack
- Clemson Tigers
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- LSU Tigers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Florida Gators
- UTSA Roadrunners
- USC Trojans