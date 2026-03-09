Skip to main content
Texas
Texas rises to No. 2 in the D1Baseball top 25

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

The Texas Longhorns, one of two remaining Power Conference teams who are undefeated, moved up to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25 on Monday. Texas jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 after former No. 2 LSU dropped to No. 13 after a 1-4 week.

Texas took care of business against Houston Christian on Tuesday in a 16-3 win before sweeping USC Upstate over the weekend. Texas (15-0) is currently one of two undefeated Power Conference teams along with USC, who was ranked No. 25 by D1Baseball.

Southeastern Conference teams in the top 25 included No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Auburn, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 13 LSU, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 22 Texas A&M, and No. 23 Florida.

Non-SEC teams on Texas’ schedule included in the ranking were No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 24 UTSA.

Texas was No. 3 in Baseball America’s top 25, moving up from the No. 5 slot last week. Other SEC teams or programs on Texas’ schedule in Baseball America’s rankings included No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 13 LSU, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 24 UTSA, and No. 25 Florida.

Texas is set to open its conference schedule this weekend against Ole Miss. Prior to hosting the Rebels, the Longhorns will travel to San Marcos to face Texas State on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

D1Baseball top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  5. Arkansas Razorbacks
  6. Auburn Tigers
  7. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  8. Georgia Bulldogs
  9. Oklahoma Sooners
  10. NC State Wolfpack
  11. Clemson Tigers
  12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  13. LSU Tigers
  14. Virginia Cavaliers
  15. North Carolina Tar Heels
  16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  17. TCU Horned Frogs
  18. Oregon State Beavers
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. Florida State Seminoles
  21. Kentucky Wildcats
  22. Texas A&M Aggies
  23. Florida Gators
  24. UTSA Roadrunners
  25. USC Trojans

