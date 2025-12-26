Skip to main content
Texas
Texas' safety Jelani McDonald to return to Austin for his senior season

On3 imageby: Justin Wells17 hours ago

After a fantastic junior season at Texas, Jelani McDonald could’ve left early and headed to the NFL. He decided not to. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back will return to Austin for his final year in college.

The Waco (Texas) Connally four-star flipped from Oklahoma State to Texas during his senior year in high school.

The third-year defensive back has played in 37 games with 15 starts. He’s notched 108 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups in three seasons.

