Texas' safety Jelani McDonald to return to Austin for his senior season
After a fantastic junior season at Texas, Jelani McDonald could’ve left early and headed to the NFL. He decided not to. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back will return to Austin for his final year in college.
The Waco (Texas) Connally four-star flipped from Oklahoma State to Texas during his senior year in high school.
The third-year defensive back has played in 37 games with 15 starts. He’s notched 108 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups in three seasons.
