Texas scores double-digits for the fifth game in a row, completes series sweep with walk-off run rule over USC Upstate

To say the Texas bats have caught fire would be an understatement.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

The Longhorns completed the series sweep against USC Upstate on Sunday with a dominant 13-3 win, now the fifth straight game where the Longhorns scored in the double-digits, with an average score of 14-5 in those games, even with two-run rules.

We knew this Texas roster could pitch; they wouldn’t be undefeated without it, but the bats had been good, just not great. Some players were battling injury, others were just flat out struggling, and Texas’ first 10 games of the year saw them score in the double-digits just three times, only once on the weekend.

So while the Texas staff wasn’t quite as dominant as you’d hope on the weekend, the bats absolutely came alive.

The hero of tonight’s game was Josh Livingston, a name that our more casual observers may not be familiar with. Livingston was a strong graduate transfer from Wichita State, but he started the year with just two hits in 16 ABs. It felt like today might be his last chance to make an impact and push for a spot in the starting lineup going forward.

And that he did. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Texas needed a spark, with starter Dylan Volantis getting pulled in the fifth after giving up three runs and putting USC Upstate within two. Livingston stepped in with the bases loaded, one run already in, and delivered the biggest swing of his career as a Longhorn.

That wasn’t all for the slugger, though. Texas’ arms settled down, and the game moved on to the eighth inning with Texas up seven. A duo of hits brought in the first run of the inning, and in stepped Livingston.

“It was awesome,” Livingston said about his homer. “‘I’ve never hit a walk-off home run before, so that one was a dream come true. It’s taken a while, but that was awesome. And I wish I could do that every single time.”

Once again, he found a pitch to hit and drove it deep out to right field, a no-doubt bomb to seal the victory for Texas: 15 straight wins, six of which have come from a run-rule win.

It’s hard to understate just how dominant that is. Fellow undefeated team USC has only run-ruled three times, and other SEC powers like LSU and Arkansas each have multiple losses. Texas has given up more than five runs just once, and has been held to fewer than seven just four times.

Livingston was fantastic, but so was his roommate and best friend on the team, Casey Borba, who hit the team’s other home run and notched five RBI on the day.

Adrian Rodriguez had a three-hit game, and Anthony Pack, even dealing with sickness, scored two runs with two RBI of his own.

“We’ve gotten contributions from a lot of different people,” Schlossnagle said. “Obviously, today it was (Josh Livingston). He’s one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, on our team, since he’s been here. He’s put up numbers in college like he did last year at Wichita State, and just really hasn’t been rewarded for all the work.”

Schlossnagle also noted that Texas excelled on the base path this weekend, stealing five on the day with just one caught stealing.

Volantis wasn’t phenomenal, giving up six hits and three runs in 4 2/3 IP. But the true freshmen who followed, Michael Winter and Brett Crossland, were superb.

The duo combined for 3 1/3 IP, giving up just one base runner in the 10 batters faced and striking out four. Winter in particular impressed this weekend, earning the final out in last night’s rain delay game and throwing for 2 1/3 tonight.

“For him to have the Moxie and the wherewithal to come in last night, when things were kind of going crazy, and execute two pitches against a really good hitter, get him to fly out, and then today. You know, I thought it was great,” Schlossnagle said about Winter.

Texas moves to 15-0 on the year, one away from the best start since 2005, but with a bitter foe standing in the way. Texas will travel to San Marcos to face Texas State on the road, its first true test in the mid-week, before beginning SEC play at home against Ole Miss.