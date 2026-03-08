Texas' SEC Tournament draw is set, and the Longhorns will play in the first round

Texas’ draw in the Southeastern Conference Tournament is now set. The Longhorns drew the 10-seed after finishing 9-9 in SEC play during the 2026 season.

The 2026 SEC Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/8xqUkqnQLr — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2026

Texas will face 15-seed Ole Miss in the first round on Wednesday, March 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central on SEC Network at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

If Texas wins, it will face 7-seed Georgia on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. If the Longhorns defeat the Bulldogs, Texas will battle 2-seed Alabama in the SEC Quarterfinals on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

The Longhorns defeated Chris Beard’s Ole Miss 79-68 in Austin on February 7. Matas Vokietaitis scored 27 points while Tramon Mark added 19. Jordan Pope scored 13.

Texas split the season series with Georgia, winning 87-67 in Austin on January 24 then losing in Athens 91-80 on February 21.

The Longhorns defeated Alabama on January 10 for their first SEC win of the campaign. Texas notched a 92-88 win over the Crimson Tide thanks to 28 points from Pope and 18 apiece from Mark and Swain.

SEC standings