Texas
Texas' SEC Tournament draw is set, and the Longhorns will play in the first round

Joe Cook1 hour ago

Texas’ draw in the Southeastern Conference Tournament is now set. The Longhorns drew the 10-seed after finishing 9-9 in SEC play during the 2026 season.

Texas will face 15-seed Ole Miss in the first round on Wednesday, March 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central on SEC Network at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

If Texas wins, it will face 7-seed Georgia on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. If the Longhorns defeat the Bulldogs, Texas will battle 2-seed Alabama in the SEC Quarterfinals on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

The Longhorns defeated Chris Beard’s Ole Miss 79-68 in Austin on February 7. Matas Vokietaitis scored 27 points while Tramon Mark added 19. Jordan Pope scored 13.

Texas split the season series with Georgia, winning 87-67 in Austin on January 24 then losing in Athens 91-80 on February 21.

The Longhorns defeated Alabama on January 10 for their first SEC win of the campaign. Texas notched a 92-88 win over the Crimson Tide thanks to 28 points from Pope and 18 apiece from Mark and Swain.

SEC standings

confcpctoverallopcthomeroadneutralstrk
Florida16-20.88925-60.80614-18-23-3W11
Alabama13-50.72223-80.74212-37-34-2W1
Arkansas13-50.72223-80.74216-15-52-2W2
Vanderbilt11-70.61124-70.77413-38-43-0W2
Tennessee11-70.61121-100.67714-35-52-2L1
Texas A&M11-70.61121-100.67714-46-51-1W2
Georgia10-80.55622-90.71014-46-42-1W3
Missouri10-80.55620-110.64515-35-60-2L2
Kentucky10-80.55619-120.61314-44-61-2L2
Texas9-90.50018-130.58112-54-62-2L2
Oklahoma7-110.38917-140.54811-54-72-2W4
Auburn7-110.38916-150.51611-42-83-3L1
Mississippi State5-130.27813-180.4198-84-61-4L5
South Carolina4-140.22213-180.41911-82-80-2W1
Ole Miss4-140.22212-190.3877-93-72-3L2
LSU3-150.16715-160.4849-83-73-1L3

