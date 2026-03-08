Texas' SEC Tournament draw is set, and the Longhorns will play in the first round
Texas’ draw in the Southeastern Conference Tournament is now set. The Longhorns drew the 10-seed after finishing 9-9 in SEC play during the 2026 season.
Texas will face 15-seed Ole Miss in the first round on Wednesday, March 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central on SEC Network at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
If Texas wins, it will face 7-seed Georgia on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. If the Longhorns defeat the Bulldogs, Texas will battle 2-seed Alabama in the SEC Quarterfinals on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m.
The Longhorns defeated Chris Beard’s Ole Miss 79-68 in Austin on February 7. Matas Vokietaitis scored 27 points while Tramon Mark added 19. Jordan Pope scored 13.
Texas split the season series with Georgia, winning 87-67 in Austin on January 24 then losing in Athens 91-80 on February 21.
The Longhorns defeated Alabama on January 10 for their first SEC win of the campaign. Texas notched a 92-88 win over the Crimson Tide thanks to 28 points from Pope and 18 apiece from Mark and Swain.
SEC standings
|conf
|cpct
|overall
|opct
|home
|road
|neutral
|strk
|Florida
|16-2
|0.889
|25-6
|0.806
|14-1
|8-2
|3-3
|W11
|Alabama
|13-5
|0.722
|23-8
|0.742
|12-3
|7-3
|4-2
|W1
|Arkansas
|13-5
|0.722
|23-8
|0.742
|16-1
|5-5
|2-2
|W2
|Vanderbilt
|11-7
|0.611
|24-7
|0.774
|13-3
|8-4
|3-0
|W2
|Tennessee
|11-7
|0.611
|21-10
|0.677
|14-3
|5-5
|2-2
|L1
|Texas A&M
|11-7
|0.611
|21-10
|0.677
|14-4
|6-5
|1-1
|W2
|Georgia
|10-8
|0.556
|22-9
|0.710
|14-4
|6-4
|2-1
|W3
|Missouri
|10-8
|0.556
|20-11
|0.645
|15-3
|5-6
|0-2
|L2
|Kentucky
|10-8
|0.556
|19-12
|0.613
|14-4
|4-6
|1-2
|L2
|Texas
|9-9
|0.500
|18-13
|0.581
|12-5
|4-6
|2-2
|L2
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|0.389
|17-14
|0.548
|11-5
|4-7
|2-2
|W4
|Auburn
|7-11
|0.389
|16-15
|0.516
|11-4
|2-8
|3-3
|L1
|Mississippi State
|5-13
|0.278
|13-18
|0.419
|8-8
|4-6
|1-4
|L5
|South Carolina
|4-14
|0.222
|13-18
|0.419
|11-8
|2-8
|0-2
|W1
|Ole Miss
|4-14
|0.222
|12-19
|0.387
|7-9
|3-7
|2-3
|L2
|LSU
|3-15
|0.167
|15-16
|0.484
|9-8
|3-7
|3-1
|L3