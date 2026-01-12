Texas Secures Star Power, Now It’s Time to Set the Floor

Texas lands some huge names in the portal. Can they finish out the roster over the coming days?

Summary

The Monday Quick Hitter Show hosted by Evan and Nash on the Inside Texas YouTube channel delivers an in-depth analysis of recent developments surrounding the Texas Longhorns football program.

Key football highlights include the acquisition of Rasheem Biles, a two-time All-ACC linebacker from Pittsburgh, who immediately upgrades Texas’ linebacker room with his versatility and playmaking ability, particularly as a weak-side linebacker.

The discussion then focuses on Cam Coleman, an elite wide receiver transfer from Auburn, considered a game-changing addition and among the highest-rated portal recruits since Caleb Downs and Travis Hunter. Despite some concerns about his drop rate, Coleman is expected to thrive as a reliable target for quarterback Arch Manning, complementing existing receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley, thereby significantly boosting the Texas passing game.

The running back room also received major reinforcements with the additions of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, both praised for their ability to create yards after contact and serve as high-level catch options for the offense. The synergy among receivers and running backs creates a more diversified offensive attack, underscoring Texas’s offensive depth.

However, the offensive line remains a clear area of need, especially at the guard positions. The Longhorns currently possess limited experience and depth at guard, and recruiting two to three high-quality guards is prioritized to solidify pass protection and overall line performance.

A broader evaluation of Steve Sarkisian’s transfer portal strategy yields an A-minus grade, reflecting a strong approach in upgrading key positions and retaining important depth players. The coaching staff’s plan has been largely successful, with only the offensive line needing significant attention to reach an A+ status.

