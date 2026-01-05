Texas set to host top transfer portal running back Raleek Brown

As Texas looks to build around Arch Manning for the 2026 offense, the Longhorns are expected to host a top transfer portal running back later today.

Arizona State running back Raleek Brown tells Inside Texas he plans to be at Texas later Monday. Brown is the No. 43 prospect in the portal and the No. 3 running back according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Brown as the No. 30 overall prospect and the No. 3 running back in the portal.

In his career, Brown has rushed for 1426 yards and eight touchdowns. Brown began his career at USC and played in 16 games across two seasons. His most prolific year in Los Angeles was his freshman season, where he had 42 carries for 227 yards and three scores plus 16 receptions for 175 yards and three scores. He also had 24 kick returns for 517 yards.

He transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 campaign, but found his stride in 2025. This past year for the Sun Devils, Brown rushed 186 times for 1141 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 34 receptions for 239 yards and two scores.

He only logged three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown in 2023. During his first season in Tempe in 2024, Brown had nine carries for 42 yards. He did not play versus Texas in the Peach Bowl.

As a high school prospect, Brown was the No. 69 overall prospect, the No. 8 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player in California in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Brown as the No. 263 overall prospect, the No. 41 wide receiver, and the No. 14 player in California.