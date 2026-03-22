Texas shuts out the Tigers, takes series over No. 5 Auburn

For the last two nights, Texas baseball has made the ninth inning far more interesting than it needed to be if you’re a Longhorn fan.

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On Friday, a two-run lead in a pitchers’ duel turned into disaster, and Texas fell to the Tigers off the backs of free passes and an outfield error that scored every player in a bases-loaded situation.

On Saturday, Texas gave up the runs in the innings prior, but Auburn stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded once again, all from walks. Thankfully, Thomas Burns got the final out, but Texas had two straight heart attack ninth innings.

And while it felt like a storm was brewing once again in Auburn, Texas found a way to shut out the Tigers, taking the win 5-0 and winning yet another series in the SEC.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning, and the pitching cruised from there. Dylan Volantis only got through four thanks to walks and high pitch counts, but Sam Cozart gave the team 2 2/3, before handing it off to Ethan Walker and eventually Brett Crossland.

0s were perched next to every inning line for War Eagle, and Texas even had two runners on with no outs in the top of the ninth. A few hits, and we may be looking at a blowout win for the Horns.

But as Crossland came out for his third inning, the second he began, Auburn hit a double and walked a batter. He did get the next hitter out, but after two balls to the next batter, he was taken out of the ballgame for Max Grubbs, who had already thrown many pitches the night before.

But Grubbs was a surgeon, and a 2-0 count quickly turned into a K versus the talented Auburn 2B Chris Rembert.

Quickly after, Chase Fralick fell to a 0-2 count, and Grubbs would end up forcing a big swing, but a flyout nonetheless. Texas had escaped one of the best teams in the nation with a series win and a shutout.

Dylan Volantis was good, though he walked four batters and gave up three hits; the story of the day was the bullpen.

After the way the weekend had gone, Texas allowed just one hit and three walks in the final five innings, striking out seven and, of course, not allowing a run.

Sam Cozart gave them 2 2/3, Ethan Walker saw a batter, Crossland gave them 1 2/3 and Grubbs got the final two.

Offensively, Texas fans were treated to a BorBomb to open the scoring in this one, with star slugger Casey Borba destroying this baseball to give Texas a 2-0 lead.

Carson Tinney had a two-out, two-RBI single in the fifth, and a double-play from Borba with the bases loaded and no outs gave Texas its fifth and final run.

The bats looked good today, even without scoring an absurd amount. 8 BBs to just 9 Ks, with nine hits to go with it.

Tinney had a good day, Aiden Robbins had two hits and a walk and Adrian Rodriguez had two walks and a hit. While Ethan Mendoza continues to struggle at times at the plate, Texas’ 1-4 produced today, and Mendoza made superb plays with his glove at second in key moments.

Texas moves to 20-3 on the year, having not lost a series yet and solidifying itself as a top-two team in the country. According to some rankers, they may have just taken over the top spot.

Texas has a Red River Rivalry on its hands this weekend, as the Horns head home to face Oklahoma on a THU-SAT series, while facing Houston in the midweek in Houston.