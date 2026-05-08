Texas signee Bo Ogden invited to USA Basketball men's U18 national team training camp

2026 Austin (Texas) Westlake guard and Texas men’s basketball signee Bo Ogden was invited to participate in the 2026 USA Basketball men’s U18 national team training camp, USA Basketball announced Friday. Ogden is one of 35 players invited to the camp, which begins on May 21 in preparation for the 2026 FIBA U18 men’s AmeriCup.

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Ogden was ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect, the No. 13 small forward, and the No. 4 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranked Ogden as the No. 44 overall prospect, the No. 14 small forward, and the No. 5 player in Texas. Ogden, the son of former Texas letterman and current Longhorns men’s basketball general manager Chris Ogden, chose the Longhorns over Tennessee, Purdue, Virginia, and Kansas.

After starting his career at Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s, Ogden transferred to Westlake for his senior year. He led the Chaps to a 32-7 record and a runner-up finish in the 6A Division II playoffs. On the season, he averaged 22.0 points and 7.5 rebounds on his way to Mr. Texas Basketball honors.

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F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft

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