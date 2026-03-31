Texas signs SMU transfer OL Paris Patterson

Even after Laurence Seymore, Melvin Siani, Dylan Sikorski, and Jonte Newman, Texas wanted more portal offensive lineman. Texas has signed SMU transfer OL Paris Patterson, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Patterson comes to Texas by way of SMU. Last season for the Mustangs, Patterson played in 11 games. He saw offensive line snaps in four of them, with all 21 of them at left guard. Most of his action was on the field goal kicking team for SMU. The Mustangs listed him at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds.

He did not appear in any games for the Mustangs in 2024. He spent his freshman season at Arkansas.

Patterson, a member of the class of 2023, was ranked as the No. 580 overall prospect, the No. 55 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 10 player in Illinois in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Patterson as the No. 162 IOL and the No. 44 player in Illinois. He attended East St. Louis High School.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.