Texas signs SMU transfer OL Paris Patterson
Even after Laurence Seymore, Melvin Siani, Dylan Sikorski, and Jonte Newman, Texas wanted more portal offensive lineman. Texas has signed SMU transfer OL Paris Patterson, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.
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Patterson comes to Texas by way of SMU. Last season for the Mustangs, Patterson played in 11 games. He saw offensive line snaps in four of them, with all 21 of them at left guard. Most of his action was on the field goal kicking team for SMU. The Mustangs listed him at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds.
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He did not appear in any games for the Mustangs in 2024. He spent his freshman season at Arkansas.
Patterson, a member of the class of 2023, was ranked as the No. 580 overall prospect, the No. 55 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 10 player in Illinois in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Patterson as the No. 162 IOL and the No. 44 player in Illinois. He attended East St. Louis High School.
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