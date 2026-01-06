Texas' early portal additions are creating a firm foundation

Yesterday while discussing the commitment of Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Ian made a macro point on the IT YouTube channel that is worth repeating in written form.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

“On the surface, this is yet another unsexy role player. The first five portal additions were long snapper, place kicker, punter, 380-pound nose tackle, and then blocking tight end. It could look to some fans — they are already panicking. Where is my superstar skill player who I would recognize their signature if they signed my shirt and I found it in my closet 20 years later. That’s what everybody wants. That’s the upside everybody wants.

“Spencer Shannon was a pretty decent blocker in the bowl game. If they’re going for this guy right now, it shows you that they are setting a floor and an expectation level across the roster for this year that is high. Very high. They’re obviously going to go for the big fish skill player additions. But they’re going for guys where it’s like ‘we might be pretty good at blocking next year at tight end. We’re still going to go get this ferocious midwestern kid that can go in-line, jack up a Big 10 defensive end, and make (Texas Homer’s) dreams come true.

“Because we’re going for it all in the portal this year. We’re getting everything. Everything is getting in the bag.”

Ian’s right. Is a blocking tight end with quality Pro Football Focus grade of 75.9 but a stat line of 19 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns on a 4-8 team sexy? No. But what if that tight end is the reason why Texas’ 2026 RB1 is able to break a Jaydon Blue-versus-Clemson run because of that blocking? What if that tight end is why teams have to respect a 12 personnel run game that opens things up downfield for Ryan Wingo or another portal wideout to catch a 50-yard touchdown?

Setting a floor on field with additions that ostensibly cost a low amount to be a foundation for other high-cost, high-quality players helps the team on the field. Remember when Texas had to use an extra offensive lineman to block for Bijan Robinson and set up unconverted shots to Xavier Worthy? Now there’s a tight end — an actual tight end — that can do that.

Now instead of money-balling a defensive line that can’t use all of Will Muschamp’s preferred looks because of lack of personnel, Texas has a 380-pound nose tackle in Ian Geffrard and another potentially on the way to join Josiah Sharma on the roster.

These types of moves will likely take place at the spots Texas is aiming high at. For every starting-caliber offensive lineman, it’d be nice to right the wrongs of recruiting classes past with a good developmental player who can be a functional two-year starter, right?

Plus, these types of moves will let Texas know exactly where it stands financially for top players and moonshots. How much is going into the money cannon? That’s easier to ascertain now than if the first additions had been cap-eaters.

It’s understandable to wonder where the superstars are. Why does Texas Tech have a $5 million QB1 and already and lights in Times Square? The Red Raiders’ needs are different. Texas has national title aspirations and a roster better suited toward achieving them. Depth is needed. That depth needs to be great, just as the frontline starters need to be great.

Moves like the ones Texas has made or appears keen on making in the first week of the portal window helps the overall process and gives the Longhorns plenty of data to know what to add next and where to look.