Texas snags Arizona State portal RB Raleek Brown

It’s been no secret the Texas Longhorns would be portal shopping for a running back in 2026. The Longhorns found what they were looking for. Arizona State’s Raleek Brown committed to Texas today.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

As of publication time, Brown is ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in the transfer portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking as well as the No. 3 running back. On3 ranks Brown as the No. 32 prospect and the No. 3 running back.

In a career that has spanned two seasons at USC and two seasons at Arizona State, Brown has 1864 total yards and 13 touchdowns. Last year for the Sun Devils, he had 186 carries for 1141 yards and four scores along with 34 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.