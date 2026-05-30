Texas softball beats Mississippi State to stay alive in WCWS

Texas defeated Mississippi State 4-0 in Oklahoma City in an elimination game.

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Texas was the away team and batted first, facing Delainey Everett on the mound. Mississippi State batted second against Teagan Kavan.

The Bulldogs’ Xiane Romero doubled in the first, but Kavan managed to retire Kinley Keller and get out unscathed.

The Horns would strike in the top of the second with a Hannah Wells single followed by a Kaiah Altmeyer home run, her first of the season.

Texas looked to extend its lead in the third with a Kaden Henry double and a Katie Stewart HBP to start things off, but Everette managed to strike out Reese Atwood and force a hard lineout to escape.

Peja Goold entered in relief of Everett and out one Longhorn before Henry made it 3-0 in the fifth with a solo homer. The sixth then looked like a great opportunity for the Horns to get more insurance: Atwood walked, Leighann Goode singled, and Vic Hunter was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But the Bulldogs turned two ground balls into force outs, keeping the lead at three.

The Texas offense had life once again in the seventh, with Katie Stewart walking before Vivi Martinez drove her home with a double. Goode walked, then got caught stealing, ending the half-inning with the Horns up 4-0.

Kavan finally found her groove in the middle of the game, retiring eight straight batters from the second to fourth inning before allowing a Romero single. She then retired another eight in a row before the seventh.

The Bulldogs didn’t go away without a fight, with back-to-back singles from Romero and Keller to start the seventh inning. However, Kavan forced a lineout to Goode, a caught foul ball, and a strikeout, ending the game.

The Texas defense was a highlight of the game, with great plays throughout the infield, keeping State runners off of the bases.

Kavan pitched a 7-inning shutout, allowing only four hits and not walking a batter. The Longhorns desperately needed this version of Kavan to show up if they want to stay in Oklahoma City.

Now, the Horns switch brackets and will face the loser of Nebraska vs. Alabama in another elimination game.