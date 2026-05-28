Texas softball falls to Tennessee in the opening game of the WCWS 

The Tennessee Volunteers handed Texas its first loss of the 2026 WCWS in a 6-3 result on Thursday.

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Sage Mardjetko got the start on the mound for Tennessee and was elite, only allowing three baserunners through four innings, with Jaycie Nichols being the only Longhorn to reach on a hit. Texas looked like it may have had an opportunity in the 3rd after Nichols’ hit, but a great catch by Makenzie Butt turned into an inning-ending double play.

Teagan Kavan started for Texas, and looked great in the first inning, retiring the first three batters in five pitches. But in the second inning, Kavan hit the leadoff batter, walked the second, and then gave up a homer to Elsa Morrision.

The third inning also came with a scare, with Volunteers making it to second and third with one out, but Kavan managed to get out unscathed.

In the top of the fourth, Mike White brought in Citlaly Gutierrez, who played extremely well in the Super Regional. Gutierrez put up a zero in the fourth, but a base hit, a wild pitch, a grounder that advanced the runner, and another wild pitch put Tennessee up 4-0 in the top of the fifth.

Vol flamethrower Karlyn Pickens would enter in the bottom of the fifth and immediately give up a base hit up the middle to Hannah Wells. Ashton Maloney then skipped one right in front of the plate for a second straight base hit. Kaiah Altmeyer popped out, and then Victoria Hunter, the hero from game two against ASU, stepped to the plate. Hunter hit up the middle into what looked like a double-play ball, but an overthrow from Tennessee allowed Texas to bring their first run home.

Morrison continued to have a great game for the bright orange, hitting a two-out double off the wall in the 6th, before a Gabby Leach single that Leighann Goode couldn’t gather brought home another run for Tennessee.

In the bottom of the 6th, Pickens retired Stewart and Viviana Martinez before a Reese Atwood single brought Leighann Goode to the plate. Prior to her appearance, she was in a major slump, going 1-18 in the postseason. But, she sent the first pitch out of the park, pulling Texas within two by making it a 5-3 game.

Tennessee looked to find some insurance in the 7th, with a leadoff walk and infield single to start the inning, and then a sac bunt to put two in scoring position. A deep fly ball brought home the runner from third, but Texas managed to get the runner from second trying to advance, ending the inning though not before it was a three-run game.

The Horns entered the bottom of the 7th down 6-3. Pickens had a 1-2-3 inning, ending the game.

The Longhorns have an uphill battle ahead of them, as only four of the last 43 national champions have lost their first WCWS game.

Now, they must beat Mississippi State to stay alive.