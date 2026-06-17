Texas softball is reloading via the portal for its attempt at a three-peat

The reigning back-to-back champions, the Texas Longhorns, are going hard in the portal as they try to compete for a third straight title.

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Texas lost a few major pieces from its two title runs in catcher Reese Atwood, second baseman Leighann Goode, and pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez. Atwood and Goode were both drafted to the AUSL. But Texas is more than making up for it in recent transfer portal additions.

Texas’ first addition came in the form of Samantha Swan. Texas fans may recognize the name from their super regional series against Arizona State. Swan had a great few games, notching 5 RBI. Swan will be the Atwood replacement.

I’M COMING HOME!! 🧡🤍 God is good, I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the Lone Star State! pic.twitter.com/Tl1eJZpp5w — samantha swan (@samswan26325464) June 10, 2026

In Softball America’s top 100 players of 2026, Swan was the 65th ranked player. For reference, Atwood was only No. 84 in 2026. However, she had a bit of a down year, as she was No. 7 overall in the 2025 list.

Swan hit .383 on the season with 12 HR and 55 RBI.

She is the 10th overall player and the top catcher in the portal, according to Softball America.

Then Texas went about replacing Gutierrez. They added another player Texas met in the postseason, Samantha Lincoln. Lincoln was the third pitcher in an elite Texas Tech bullpen that included Nija Canady and Kaitlyn Terry. She had a 3.47 ERA in 74.2 innings.

Lincoln is the 32nd overall player and 13th overall pitcher in the portal. Lincoln will most likely be the first pitcher behind Teagan Kavan in the Texas bullpen.

The gem of the class for Texas is Florida State transfer and ACC Player of the Year, Isa Torres. Torres batted an incredible .530 on the year with 16 home runs and 56 RBI.

She is the No. 1 overall player in the portal.

Torres will join Vivi Martinez in the middle infield, replacing Goode.

Texas now has three of the top four returning players in the aforementioned top 100 of 2026: Kavan, Stewart, and Isa Torres.

While Texas loses a few important pieces in the offseason, it still retains elite players like Kavan, Stewart, Martinez, and Kayden Henry. With the added firepower of Torres, Swan, and Lincoln, plus a solid incoming freshman class, Texas should be one of the favorites to win it all once again.