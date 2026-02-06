Texas softball starts the season highly ranked as it seeks to defend its national title

Last season, Texas conquered the college softball world, winning a national championship in the WCWS. Now, most of the national polls still have Texas as one of the best teams in softball.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Texas begins its season today in San Antonio in the UTSA Invitational and will face several top-25 teams as it looks to defend its national championship. But those teams battling the Longhorns will be looking up at Texas in the polls.

On3’s Softball America has Texas 2nd in their preseason poll, with the previous year’s runner-up, Texas Tech, as the top team. Oklahoma is 3rd, with Tennessee and Oregon rounding out the top five. There are 12 SEC teams in the top 25, the most of any conference.

Poll:

1 Texas Tech

2 Texas

3 Oklahoma

4 Tennessee

5 Oregon

6 Florida State

7 Arkansas

8 UCLA

9 Clemson

10 Florida

11 Nebraska

12 LSU

13 Alabama

14 Texas A&M

15 Georgia

16 South Carolina

17 Arizona

18 Stanford

19 Oklahoma State

20 Duke

21 Mississippi State

22 Washington

23 Virginia

24 Virginia Tech

25 Ole Miss

ESPN’s USA Softball has Texas tied for 1st in their poll. Texas Tech and Nijaree Canady are also 1st, with Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Oregon occupying spots 3-5 in this poll as well. The SEC also has 12 teams ranked in this poll, the most of any conference.

Poll:

T1 Texas

T1 Texas Tech

3 Oklahoma

4 Tennessee

5 Oregon

6 Florida

7 Florida State

8 Arkansas

9 Nebraska

10 UCLA

11 Texas A&M

12 Clemson

13 LSU

14 South Carolina

15 Georgia

16 Alabama

17 Stanford

18 Arizona

19 Duke

20 Oklahoma State

21 Virginia Tech

22 Ole Miss

23 Liberty

24 Mississippi State

25 Washington

Finally, in D1Softball’s poll, Texas is outright the No. 1 team. Tech is 2nd, Oklahoma 3rd, and Tennessee 4th. Florida breaks into the top five while Oregon falls to sixth. The SEC still has 12 ranked teams.

1 Texas

2 Texas Tech

3 Oklahoma

4 Tennessee

5 Florida

6 Oregon

7 Florida State

8 Arkansas

9 Nebraska

10 UCLA

11 Texas A&M

12 LSU

13 South Carolina

14 Alabama

15 Clemson

16 Duke

17 Georgia

18 Stanford

19 Oklahoma State

20 Virginia Tech

21 Arizona

22 Washington

23 Mississippi State

24 Ole Miss

25 Virginia

The Horns play 12 teams currently ranked in all three preseason polls, including Nebraska, Washington, Arizona, Stanford, and Oklahoma State in non-conference, and Oklahoma, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Arkansas in conference. Texas sees Nebraska tonight and will battle Washington later this weekend.

Overall, Texas and Texas Tech are seen as the two best teams in the nation, with Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon following very close behind.

The SEC is the best conference in the sport, with teams like Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Florida all looking elite, and another 8-10 teams that have the potential to be very good.

The Longhorns have the pieces to be great again; they just need to come together like they did last year. Texas will be tested all season long, but has a great shot at making it back to Oklahoma City and competing for back-to-back national titles.