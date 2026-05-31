Texas softball survives Nebraska with a late Katie Stewart home run, advances to play Tennessee

The game was very much a pitcher’s duel, with only four total runs scored. And Texas didn’t even have a hit until the sixth inning.

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Nebraska’s Jordy Frahm was as good as advertised. In the first at-bat of the game, she hammered one out of the park, putting the Huskers up 1-0. She then went out to the mound for Nebraska and retired 13 straight batters, before a Reese Atwood walk broke the perfect game.

Teagan Kavan also pitched well, outside of the early mistake. The Huskers were able to put a few balls in play, with Hannah Coor doubling in the fourth and Bella Bacon singling in the fifth. But, Kavan was able to get out of each of these situations without allowing a run.

Frahm continued to play extremely well, no-hitting Texas until Jaycie Nichols sparked the Texas offense, reaching first on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth. Then, Kaden Henry singled to right, putting two on with one out for Katie Stewart. The SEC Player of the Year found her pitch, homering deep to left, giving Texas a 3-1 lead. Frahm would get out of the inning with no more damage, giving Nebraska three outs to tie it.

Kavan struck out the first batter in the seventh before allowing a deep single to Kacie Hoffman. She then struck out the next batter, and forced a ground ball to end it.

The Longhorns once again played their best softball with their backs against the wall. With five outs left in their season, Texas scored three runs on back-to-back-to-back hits. Kavan also shut down Nebraska late in the game, looking much more like her usual self than she has at times in this WCWS.

Now, Texas has to beat Tennessee twice tomorrow to advance to the National Championship Series.