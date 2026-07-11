Texas SP Ruger Riojas selected 100th overall in the 2026 MLB Draft to the Philadelphia Phillies

The freakiest man in baseball is headed to the pros!

Texas SP Ruger Riojas is off to Philly, being selected by the Phillies with the 100th pick of the MLB Draft.

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Riojas is Texas’ first pitcher selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, and the highest taken since Pete Hansen at pick 97 in 2022. He joins Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney as selected Longhorns, as well as prep players who were signed to Texas like Grady Emerson and Brody Bumila.

Riojas spent two seasons in Texas after transferring from UTSA after his sophomore year, and immediately became a fan favorite. Riojas’ quirky personality, signature hair-mustache combo and strong pitch mix made him must-see TV in burnt orange, and he became one of the team’s best pitchers through March of his first season in Austin, eventually moving from a long reliever to Sunday starter to primary Friday option.

Injuries would derail Riojas’ 2025 season, but he put his head down in the offseason and added plus velocity to his repertoire, so much so that he took over the Friday role once again, a surprise given the pedigree of freshman Dylan Volantis.

Riojas started 2026 at an elite clip in the out-of-conference slate, but another bout of injury issues limited his overall ability throughout the season, taking a serious skid in production and overall availability from early April to mid-May.

Still, Riojas rallied and gave Texas 16 2/3 postseason innings with a sub .4 ERA, striking out 20 in that span.

Riojas’ plus strikeout numbers are why he was noted as one of the best graduating prospects in a draft process that rarely values a player exiting college after a senior season.

Riojas ended the year with 120 strikeouts in 81 2/3 IP, sixth in K/9 amongst pitchers who hit that 80 IP mark.

Here’s what MLB.com had to say about Riojas:

Riojas won 15 games in two years as a reliever at Texas-San Antonio before transferring to Texas, where he worked his way into the rotation by mid-2025. He was pitching himself toward the top three rounds before coming down with the flu and bronchitis, costing him 20 pounds and sapping his stuff as he surrendered 27 runs in 14 2/3 innings over his final starts. After going unselected last July, he has emerged as one of the best senior prospects in the 2026 Draft.

By regaining the weight he lost and adding another 10 pounds, Riojas boosted his four-seam fastball 2-3 mph to parking at 94-96 and peaking at 98 with carry. His heater has been unhittable at times when he has commanded it to both sides of the plate this spring. He uses a diving 82-85 mph splitter as his changeup and it has been just as untouchable. His upper-80s cutter can be a plus pitch at its best, and he also deploys a sweepier mid-80s slider and a low-80s curveball.

Riojas will unleash four-seamers, curveballs, cutters and splitters from a high three-quarters arm slot, then mix in two-seamers and sliders from a lower angle. He pounds the zone with his entire arsenal, and all of his pitches save his slider elicit plenty of chases as well. The only real knocks on him are that he’s not terribly deceptive and he’ll turn 23 on Draft Day, but he’s advanced enough to make his pro debut in Double-A and could help a big league rotation in a hurry.