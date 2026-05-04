Texas stays put at No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25

The Texas Longhorns remained the No. 4 team in the D1Baseball top 25 after a 3-1 week featuring a series win over Mississippi State. The Longhorns were again behind No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 North Carolina, and No. 3 Georgia Tech.

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Texas walked-off its Tuesday game against Sam Houston State before welcoming the then-No. 10 Bulldogs for a top-10 series. The Longhorns won game one 3-1, lost game two 7-4, then surged past MSU 11-6 on Sunday thanks to a nine-run third inning.

Texas is now 35-10 and 15-8 in Southeastern Conference play.

Other teams from the SEC in the top 25 included No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Auburn, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 11 Mississippi State, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 19 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Oklahoma. Other teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 8 Coastal Carolina.

The Longhorns were ranked No. 3 by Baseball America, just behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 North Carolina.

Texas hosts UTSA on Tuesday for a midweek matchup before traveling to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

UCLA Bruins North Carolina Tar Heels Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Texas Longhorns Georgia Bulldogs Auburn Tigers Kansas Jayhawks Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Texas A&M Aggies Oregon State Beavers Mississippi State Bulldogs Southern Miss Golden Eagles Oregon Ducks Florida State Seminoles West Virginia Mountaineers Arizona State Sun Devils Arkansas Razorbacks USC Trojans Alabama Crimson Tide Ole Miss Rebels Florida Gators Boston College Eagles Virginia Cavaliers Oklahoma Sooners Nebraska Cornhuskers

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