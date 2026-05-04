Texas stays put at No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25
The Texas Longhorns remained the No. 4 team in the D1Baseball top 25 after a 3-1 week featuring a series win over Mississippi State. The Longhorns were again behind No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 North Carolina, and No. 3 Georgia Tech.
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Texas walked-off its Tuesday game against Sam Houston State before welcoming the then-No. 10 Bulldogs for a top-10 series. The Longhorns won game one 3-1, lost game two 7-4, then surged past MSU 11-6 on Sunday thanks to a nine-run third inning.
Texas is now 35-10 and 15-8 in Southeastern Conference play.
Other teams from the SEC in the top 25 included No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Auburn, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 11 Mississippi State, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 19 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Oklahoma. Other teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 8 Coastal Carolina.
The Longhorns were ranked No. 3 by Baseball America, just behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 North Carolina.
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Texas hosts UTSA on Tuesday for a midweek matchup before traveling to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Auburn Tigers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Oregon State Beavers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Oregon Ducks
- Florida State Seminoles
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- USC Trojans
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Florida Gators
- Boston College Eagles
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
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