Texas Sunday Elite Camp Open Thread: Already Time to Talk 2028 QB's

Inside Texas is on the scene as Texas Football holds its first major camp of the summer. Countless of the top juniors in the country are arriving to campus today to get a feel for the program and coaching staff.

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A major storyline in this very early part of the cycle is always quarterback. Despite signing day being so far in the future for 2028 recruits, this is when schools start jockeying for position. It was at this point in his recruitment when KJ Lacey picked Texas and things started ramping up with Dia Bell.

Justin Wells has already put eyes on Lukas Prock, a highly rated four-star who seems very advanced for his age.

Here’s a list of the known quarterbacks on campus. There’s a decent chance Texas’ QB for the class will come from these names.

Lukas Prock, QB, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School via Wellesley (Mass.)

Neiman Lawrence, QB, Miami (Fla.) American Heritage

Carter Zinglemann, QB, Coppell (Texas)

Tristin Gaines, QB, Waller (Texas)

Graham Simpson, QB, Martin (Tenn.) Westview

Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani (Hawaii)

Trey Tagliaferri, QB, Colts Neck (NJ) Bergen Catholic

I’m still learning about these prospects but I did share some initial thoughts earlier today.

I think Prock is probably the most accurate to all three levels and throws a good deep ball. Remains accurate on the move and when the pocket breaks down. Keeps his eyes down field. Decently evasive in the pocket. Probably the most advanced. Zingelmann does some “wow” stuff and probably has the highest upside. That might be the route I go given you already have Dia. He’s a good athlete, throws with good touch to different levels. Naturally talented kid. Really, really intriguing. If I needed someone early I’d go Prock but I think CZ’s upside makes it a difficult call. Prock outfitted with weapons and time to pass will probably be deadly.

Another top target on campus has a familiar last name.

Whaley is an elite athlete that could play offense or defense in college. The apple didn’t fall too far from the tree. Though his dad started off at running back, he ended up cashing NFL checks as a defensive tackle. I think CJ Whaley is extremely intriguing at tight end, though he could also be an EDGE. For me, he should be under five-star consideration.

Another elite instate target is James Foster III. Foster is already in the conversation to become a five-star in the cycle and it’s very likely the Horns will be going big in the 2028 class at the position.

For more updates, make sure and keep it locked to Inside Texas throughout the day.