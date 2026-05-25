Texas tabbed as No. 6 seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Texas Longhorns have been named the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, set to host UC Santa Barbara, Tarleton St and Holy Cross

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The Longhorns earned one of the coveted Top 8 national seeds after being announced as a host site last night. Austin will be the stage for regional play, and if Texas were to advance, the super regionals as well.

Texas will match up against the fourth-seeded Crusaders in the first game of the tournament on Friday at noon. Two and three seed USCB and Tarleton will also face off, with the winners facing each other for a spot in the Regional final the very next day.

Texas is paired across from the Eugene regional, No. 11-seeded Oregon as the host. They will face Yale, as well as hosting Oregon St. and Washington St., with the winners of each regional set to face off in the super regional, with the highest seeds set to host.

The Longhorns have faced Tarleton St this year, dropping a midweek game in mid-March, 6-1. They have not played Holy Cross or UC Santa Barbara in 2026.

The last time Texas played the Gauchos was in 2013, when the Longhorns swept a home series. The Longhorns haven’t played Holy Cross since 1952, when Texas lost to the Crusaders in Omaha.

Texas was a regional host last year as the No. 2 overall seed, but fell to UTSA twice as the Roadrunners advanced to the Los Angeles Super Regional against UCLA. The Longhorns have now made six straight NCAA Tournaments.

Texas and Holy Cross will face off at 12 P.M. CST on Friday to begin the Austin Regional and Texas’ NCAA Tournament run.

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