Texas takes down South Carolina in a close Game 2, evens the series at 1–1.

Coming into the weekend, a series between the No. 2 team in the nation and probably the second-worst team in a conference didn’t seem like much of a matchup.

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That was until South Carolina demolished #2 Texas on Thursday night to begin the series. A team with a fired head coach, a clearly inferior roster and a matchup against one of the nation’s best starters on arguably the best team, the Gamecocks bolted to a 1-0 series lead.

Texas knew they couldn’t drop a series like this, even with starting shortstop Adrian Rodriguez out for the weekend.

So on Friday night, even in a somewhat frustrating game from the bats, Texas took care of business with a pair of late home runs, beating South Carolina 5-3.

Texas jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after two innings, flashing some power from Carson Tinney in the first and some bunts that could make a grown Augie Garrido cry, scoring a pair in the 2nd with bunts from Maddox Monsour and Ethan Mendoza.

Texas looked like it had a lot left in it, leaving some runners on base in those innings, but the game stalled for some time.

Luke Harrison was great on the mound, only giving up one hit in 5 2/3. Unfortunately, that one hit was a two-run homer in the fifth, and that 3-2 score would hold until the bottom of the eighth.

South Carolina threatened, having chased Harrison, Brett Crossland and Haiden Leffew out of the game. With their home run hitter on deck, Sam Cozart faced a 3-2 count with two RISP. One bad pitch, and this game could swing heavily in South Carolina’s favor.

They got this instead.

Fired up by the big out, Texas’ bats were ready to pounce on South Carolina’s Brandon Stone, who had basically turned into the starter, pitching seven total innings.

Stone is one for the theatrics, and after many exclamation marks after big strikeouts that left runners on base, Ethan Mendoza had had enough.

Mendoza knew that the ball was crushed, and he let Stone know as well.

So did Carson Tinney.

Just like that, after six scoreless innings, Texas had gone back-to-back on the red-hot righty, providing Cozart with much-needed insurance in the ninth. It was Tinney’s second of the game, and Texas’ fourth on the weekend.

Cozart would mow through the first two batters on beautiful-looking strikeouts, though he did give up a homer to the third batter with two outs.

It didn’t faze him, though, as the pinch hitter after the homer would go down the same way as the first two: caught looking on a beautiful pitch.

Harrison, Crossland, Leffew and Cozart combined for a great game. Just three runs on four hits. Outside of the long ball, they were phenomenal, striking out 13 and only walking four. Texas got the night it needed from its arms, who knew they’d be challenged if the bats struggled.

The bats did well, converting 13 base hits, but most of them were spread out over multiple innings, and their runs came only from the long ball and bunts. Eight runners were left on base, but the results and process looked far better than the night before.

Texas ties up the series at 1-1, leaving the ball in Dylan Volantis’ hand for the rubber match on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 P.M.