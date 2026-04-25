Texas TE Jack Endries selected in the 7th round of the NFL Draft by the Bengals

Former Texas TE Jack Endries was selected in the 7th round by Cincinnati.

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Endries, a former Cal walk-on who played with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, joined Texas out of the portal in the spring for the 2025 season.

Endries immediately jumped into the starting tight end role, being targeted five times and catching four passes for 50 yards against Ohio State in week 1.

Emerging as a primary target for Arch Manning, Endries caught two touchdowns against San Jose St. the next week.

But as the Texas offense began to struggle, Endries’ production stifled, recording just nine total yards over the next five games.

Texas incorporated him more against Kentucky and Mississippi State, leading to a productive end of the year.

He added 49 yards against Arkansas before his best performance of the season in the final week of the regular season for Texas.

Against Texas A&M, Endries far and away led the Texas offense with 93 yards receiving, connecting with Manning four times.

No play in Endries’ Texas career was bigger than his third-quarter ending play, catching a leak out from Manning on 2nd and 12 and trotting for 54 yards to the Texas A&M two yard line, stiff arming a defender on his way. Texas would extend the lead to double-digits just one play later, an eventual game-clinching catch and run.