Texas TE target Zac Fares sets official visit to Austin
Texas has one tight end in the 2027 class, JT Geraci. They’d like another and have targeted Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View four-star Zac Fares, who scheduled his official visit today,
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder and no. 8-ranked TE in this cycle is set to see Texas on June 19-21, the same date as five-star WR pledge Easton Royal.
Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, UNLV, USC, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Washington were Fares’ top eight schools back in December. He took unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, U-Dub, and Ohio State last Fall.
He’s originally from Toledo, Ohio, so the Buckeyes have a built-in advantage. But the buzz surrounds Oklahoma today. Texas TE coach Jeff Banks is a big fan of Fares and the Horns want to two tight ends in this class.
Fares is the No. 202 overall prospect, No. 13 tight end, and No. 2 rated player in Nevada for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Rivals sees Fares as the No. 8-ranked tight end this cycle.