Texas team intel: Latest pre-spring workout details from each offensive position

The team took to the field this week as sort of a warmup to spring ball which begins on Monday. Coaches were out there, footballs were involved, and excitement was in the air as the players got the chance to measure up against one another, at last somewhat. Along with doing individual drills, the team worked on "blitz," "team run," and just regular old "team." It wasn't 100% but it wasn't a walk-through either. Here are some notes we've gathered.