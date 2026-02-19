Texas Tight End Commit JT Geraci Sets Austin OV

Texas 2027 tight end commit JT Geraci has confirmed his official visit to Austin, scheduled for June 5–7.

Geraci, out of Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep, committed to the Longhorns on December 18 of last year and remains locked in with the class.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Geraci brings the type of size and frame that projects well for an in-line role at the next level. He’s a big, strong, physical tight end who looks like a natural fit as a blocking presence on the edge, and he should only continue adding muscle as he develops.

Geraci also comes from a high-level program at Don Bosco Prep, where players are coached hard and held to a high standard. That environment tends to produce prospects who understand structure, accountability, and daily work—traits that translate well when they make the jump to college football.

The June official visit will give Texas another opportunity to get Geraci back on campus as a key piece of the 2027 class.