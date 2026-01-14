Texas to host FCS transfer OL Mason Barton
Texas will host Jackson State offensive tackle Mason Barton on Thursday according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]
Barton started 10 games for the Tigers in 2025. He logged a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 58.7, a pass blocking grade of 69.0, and a run blocking grade of 59.4. He logged eight penalties. He has 970 career snaps.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Dante Moore
Announces draft decision
- 2New
Justice Haynes
Headed to the ACC
- 3
Ole Miss, Pete Golding
Trending hot in transfer portal
- 4Trending
Husan Longstreet
SEC bound
- 5
Ty Simpson
NFL tops massive NIL overtures
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
A product of West Memphis (Ark.), Graham measures in at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.