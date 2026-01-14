Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Texas to host FCS transfer OL Mason Barton

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

Texas will host Jackson State offensive tackle Mason Barton on Thursday according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Barton started 10 games for the Tigers in 2025. He logged a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 58.7, a pass blocking grade of 69.0, and a run blocking grade of 59.4. He logged eight penalties. He has 970 career snaps.

A product of West Memphis (Ark.), Graham measures in at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

  • Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
  • Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
  • Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
  • High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
  • Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
  • So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.

You may also like