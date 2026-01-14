Texas to host FCS transfer OL Mason Barton

Texas will host Jackson State offensive tackle Mason Barton on Thursday according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Jackson State OT Mason Barton is scheduled to visit Texas on Thursday, his reps @JLSports3 tell @On3. https://t.co/SofzQZMGAP https://t.co/gLrcK6SWag — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 14, 2026

Barton started 10 games for the Tigers in 2025. He logged a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 58.7, a pass blocking grade of 69.0, and a run blocking grade of 59.4. He logged eight penalties. He has 970 career snaps.

A product of West Memphis (Ark.), Graham measures in at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

