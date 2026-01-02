Texas to receive a visit from Arkansas DT Ian Geffrard

Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp likes his big nose tackles. He already has his eyes on one. Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard is planning to visit Texas, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Kentucky, Auburn, and SMU are also set to host Geffrard.

NEWS: Arkansas transfer DL Ian Geffrard is set to visit the following schools, he tells @On3Sports



– Kentucky

– SMU

– Auburn

– Texas



He's ranked as the No. 4 DL in the On3 Portal Rankings

Inside Texas’ Justin Wells recently wrote about Geffrard.

The former 2023 three-star from Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Georgia signed as an offensive lineman but was converted to defensive tackle in Fayetteville.

Geffrard hit the field early in 2023, playing in four games that season, including three SEC contests. In 2024 and 2025, he played in all 24 games with 12 starts,

The 2025 season was the most dominant of Geffrard’s career for the 6-foot-5, 387-pounder. He would finish with 25 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for a loss. He also had a pass defended during the year.

He took 429 snaps in 2025, with a solid 72.8 overall defensive grade and 78.6 run blocking mark.

Texas would like another plugger at nose, Geffrard would be one of my first phone calls.

Geffrard is ranked as the No. 50 player in the transfer portal.