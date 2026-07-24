Texas voted second in SEC Preseason Media Poll

Following the conclusion of SEC Media Days, the SEC has released its preseason media poll, where the Texas Longhorns rank second in the conference in both categories.

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The first poll asked the media to name their conference champion, with Texas getting the second most votes with 57 compared to Georgia’s 88. No other team had more than six, with Ole Miss taking the third spot and Texas A&M in fourth with five.

The media also voted on their expected order of finish, with the Longhorns coming in second once again.

Georgia topped the SEC in points with 2,519, with the Longhorns not far behind at 2,449. Third place Ole Miss sat at 2,0004, fourth place Texas A&M at 1,967 and fifth place LSU at 1,961. Alabama and Oklahoma also eclipsed 1,900, with Tennessee, Florida and Missouri rounding out the top 10.

The media has a clear vision for the order of results in the SEC. Georgia was first in both criteria. Texas was second, Ole Miss third, with Texas A&M in fourth.

Texas earned just under 35% of the first-place votes among the media, with Georgia holding over 53% on its own.

A release from the SEC notes: Only 10 times since 1992 (34 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

The SEC Championship Game is set to take place on December 5 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the current favorites set to be a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game, when the Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns in overtime.

SEC CHAMPION — VOTES RECEIVED Georgia 88 Texas 57 Ole Miss 6 Texas A&M 5 Alabama 3 Oklahoma 2 LSU 2 Kentucky 1

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Georgia 2519 2. Texas 2449 3. Ole Miss 2004 4. Texas A&M 1967 5. LSU 1961 6. Alabama 1930 7. Oklahoma 1914 8. Tennessee 1320 9. Florida 1217 10. Missouri 1105 11. South Carolina 956 12. Auburn 936 13. Vanderbilt 751 14. Kentucky 546 15. Mississippi State 467 16. Arkansas 262

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