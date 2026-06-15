Texas vs. Alabama Preview: Loser leaves town

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide both suffered pretty embarrassing game one losses to Georgia and Oklahoma, respectively. Who will bounce back to move through the losers bracket that hasn’t been so kind to game one losers since the current format began?

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Since the start of the super regional era in the 1999 season, only eight teams have advanced far enough to force a winner take all game to make it to the national championship after losing their first game in the College World Series. The number of teams to actually make it to the national championship game and/or series is half of that total at four teams.

The odds are not in the Longhorns’ favor.

Something that is in Texas’ favor, however, is when the Longhorns have lost a game they have typically woke up on the right side of the bed and bounced back. In fact, they’ve won those games in decisive fashion over the course of the 2026 season. Texas sure could use another game like that.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Alabama LHP Zane Adams (3.96 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Ruger Riojas (4.04 ERA)

The matchup here on paper is about as even as it gets looking at their ERA on the season. Adams and Riojas have faced off before in a Saturday game with Riojas earning the series-clinching win in Austin during SEC play. Both are very good pitchers and the duel on the mound should be one to watch, all hands will be on deck for both teams to win this game. Texas will have every arm not named Dylan Volantis ready to pitch and available.

STATISTICAL MATCHUP

In a game like this where the loser is eliminated from the tournament and the season is over, you can just about throw all the statistics out of the window. However, the Longhorns do hold the edge pretty comfortably on paper across the board.

Can the Texas Longhorns advance to play the loser of the Oklahoma vs. Georgia game? Only time will tell, but the Longhorns are going to want to get the bats hot in a hurry if they are going to do so.

Baseball is a brutal sport and this is the game where it pays off to have the memory of a goldfish.