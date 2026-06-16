Texas vs. Georgia, Part 2: Longhorns Seek Redemption in Omaha

Following Texas’ opening-round 7-2 loss to Georgia in the College World Series, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle called it “the worst game we’ve played all season, at least defensively.”

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Later the next day, he’d double down:

“We spend more time, effort and money than any program in the country on the mental game. That’s why, actually, last night was so disappointing, because I did see some guys super sped up in the moment.”

Disappointment was for Saturday.

Redemption is for Tuesday.

The Longhorns took care of business on the loser’s bracket side of Omaha’s double-elimination bracket, destroying Alabama 14-2.

Hours later, the Bulldogs fell in a somewhat surprising upset to the Oklahoma Sooners, 4-3, dropping down to the loser’s bracket.

Now, the Longhorns get a second shot, a second life, and a chance to compete for a College World Series title, once again with the Bulldogs in their way.

It’s no secret at this point that Texas fans are tired of seeing the Bulldogs in big moments. While the narrative is somewhat overblown when looking at last year’s baseball record or even other major sports on the Forty Acres, it’s felt like Georgia has had Texas’ number in the games that matter most.

Of course, Saturday night plays into that equation, but it really stems from the 2024 football season.

Texas had reached the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time since 2008, a perfect 6-0 following a trouncing of rival Oklahoma the week prior.

The Bulldogs were vulnerable, having already lost at Alabama. With a game on the road in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Longhorn fans were ready for a legacy-defining win, one that could solidify them as national title favorites.

Instead, the mean machine in red and black made easy work of the Longhorns, leading 23-0 at halftime and dominating the trenches in the fourth quarter for a fairly simple 30-15 win, water-bottle shenanigans aside.

Texas shot itself in the foot in many ways that game, eerily similar to the defensive miscues and lack of offense shown in Omaha on Saturday.

But just like in 2024, Texas has another shot at Georgia.

Those who follow football closely know that the Longhorns can’t repeat the result of that year’s SEC Championship Game. It wasn’t an elimination game for the Longhorns, but Georgia did take home the second win of the year.

The Longhorns had clearly learned from the regular-season game, though, and were a few missed field goals or some fumble luck away from an SEC championship in their first year in the conference.

Now, in 2026, Texas will have to bounce back and play its brand of baseball against the Bulldogs, not the one that was displayed on Saturday.

That means continuing the pitching excellence from the past two games—just four earned runs—and finding life from its bats after watching Joey Volchko throw a complete game with 15 strikeouts. The defense must be sharp as well.

On one hand, Texas knows it won’t see a pitcher throw that clean of a ballgame, but it also has to understand that Georgia won’t be limited to just two extra-base hits like it was in the first round of the matchup.

For two years, Texas has been knocking on the door of the next step into elite company. But every time they get to that threshold, the Bulldogs have met them, and pushed them back down.

The media propped up Texas vs. Georgia, Part 1, as a potential Game of the Year candidate.

Instead, the Longhorns put up an embarrassing showing on national television.

Now, in Part 2, Texas has a chance to right its wrongs, eliminate a CWS favorite, and supply the fans with a game to remember for a lifetime. First pitch is at 7 P.M. CST.