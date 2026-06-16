Texas vs. Georgia Part II: Electric Boogaloo

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns played their sloppiest game of the 2026 season, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the College World Series.

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Texas’ defense was abysmal, and Georgia starter Joey Volchko had a performance reminiscent of prime Justin Verlander, striking out 15 Longhorns in a complete game.

But just three days later, Texas has bounced back with a dominant 14-2 win over Alabama, and Georgia fell in a tremendous battle against Oklahoma.

The Horns and the Bulldogs meet again.

We’ve already set up the dramatics of this whole process on IT. It’s an elimination game between the two most star-studded rosters left in the field, but we’re here to talk about the matchup itself.

Both of these teams have done a fantastic job of conserving their pitching staff through two games. Georgia has only used two pitchers, and Texas has only seen three arms throw more than 17 pitches: starters Dylan Volantis and Ruger Riojas, and freshman Brody Walls. Walls could be used, but it’s probably not necessary after throwing 38 pitches yesterday.

This means we’re getting a straight matchup between No. 3 starters and fully stocked bullpens.

For Texas, that likely means Luke Harrison, the graduate veteran who has made more starts at Texas than anyone on this roster.

I don’t love the Harrison matchup, to be honest with you. He’s susceptible to the long ball, and Georgia is the most powerful team in the nation. They struggle against power pitchers and righties with a nasty breaking ball, usually a slider or curve. Harrison is neither of those.

But Georgia doesn’t feel all that great about their likely starter: Dylan Vigue.

He started the year as the No. 3 starter, but took over the Saturday role in SEC play and held it through the regular season and SEC Tournament.

But after starting game 2 against Liberty, getting chased out in the second inning in the Athens Regional, he’s fallen behind former reliever Caden Aoki, who has now been the No. 2 starter for two straight weekends.

Vigue has really struggled recently: in his last five appearances (four starts), he’s averaged 2 2/3 IP, 4 ERs on 4 Hits, 2 walks and 2.5 strikeouts, throwing an average of 50 pitches.

He’s almost been used as an opener, as three of his four starts have seen a reliever go deeper into their appearance than he has.

What’s most likely for Georgia is that Vigue is replaced early on by Matt Scott, who went for five scoreless innings after taking over for Vigue when the starter walked two hitters on nine pitches with one out in the second against Liberty.

Vigue is the flashy, potential pro arm of the duo with his sinker slider combo, sometimes hitting 97 MPH on the fastball.

But his command is questionable, and he really doesn’t have that third or fourth reliable pitch for strikes.

Scott is that boring, ‘ol reliable middle reliever. Strike thrower, multi-inning worker. He’s easy to fall back on, but won’t overpower bats.

We’d expect they take the majority of innings before handing the ball over to Justin Byrd, who has been an elite bullpen arm in the postseason for them, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the postseason for the dogs.

He’s their version of Sam Cozart, and it’s likely that the team that leads heading into the eighth inning will likely win the game if those two are each on the bump. Byrd has an electric fastball and will attack and dominate hitters. The long ball is your best shot.

There’s also Zach Brown and Paul Farley, but they feel more like backup options. Georgia does not have a lefty they rely on out of the pen, which could be huge for the 5-7 spots of the Texas order.

For Texas, it’ll be as much of Harrison and Cozart as possible. Texas needs a deep game from its trusted starter, and an elite one from its closer.

The Longhorns do have lefties Haiden Leffew and Ethan Walker available to attack the 4-7 spot of the Georgia order in middle relief innings. There’s also Thomas Burns, who we will probably see in leverage, as well as Brett Crossland, who did very well in a high-pressure moment in Game 1.

Generally, we expect Texas to ride Harrison, Burns and Cozart for as long as possible, bar lefty – lefty matchups.

Georgia will use Vigue as an opener, but most of these innings will be thrown by Scott and Byrd.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have not been the group you expected so far in Omaha.

They’ve combined for 13 hits in two games, which is good, just not the Georgia Bulldogs we’ve expected. They’ve only scored five earned runs.

What’s really hurt the Bulldogs is the left on base numbers.

Throughout 2026, their best trait was being able to stack base runners for power bats like Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps and Brennan Hudson, who would launch a three-run homer over the fences en route to a six-run inning.

But against Texas, they really only capitalized in two innings off Texas errors, despite being hit by four pitches.

They stranded eight base runners in both games, including four in the final two innings against Oklahoma when they just needed one run to stay alive in the winner’s bracket.

All three of the final innings ended on flyouts, the final two of which were in advantageous counts. They’ve outplayed themselves, trying to lift the ball but missing and popping it straight up. Jackson was the one who stranded two to end the game, despite being up 2-1 in the count.

But their power did pop against Oklahoma, scoring all three runs on solo shots. Their problem has been that they can’t attach their homers with base runners: they’re either on base or hitting for power. The only time it was both was in the first inning against Texas.

But this does feel like the ‘put it together’ game, where good players end up just making good swings. Jackson and Hudson hit homers against Oklahoma, Lujo was great against Texas, and Ishikawa has been very productive in both matches. If those four, as well as Phelps and Michael O’Shaughnessy, are playing well, they are extremely hard to beat.

On Texas’ side of the ball, the 14 run game against Alabama was much-needed, but it’s surprisingly not exactly the best data point going forward.

That’s because all of their run production came from three players: Anthony Pack Jr., Adrian Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza.

No one is complaining. Pack had been quiet and the other two playing this well through injury is awe-inspiring, but the two stars at the top and the bottom of the order combined for just two hits with zero RBI.

We’re not worried about Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney. Robbins began the game with a leadoff double, and the pair scored five runs in this game because Tinney walked four times.

But this has to be the game where the two superstars of this order show up and show out against an easier pitching matchup, on paper, than anything they’ve seen since the regional round.

Power is needed from both, though moving the line and scoring off the back of your 3-5 hitters is also a great way to win a game.

Texas CAN win with just five batters producing, especially if the pitching does its job. A 6-4 result is very possible, even if the bottom of the order is a black hole.

But it’s unlikely that your winning percentage is above .500 if you play Georgia 100 times when the bottom of the order is performing the way it has so far in Omaha.

Texas needs Temo Becerra to take advantage of Georgia likely pitching around Rodriguez in front of him and actually convert RISP into runs.

Ashton Larson can’t be a four-LOB guy as he has in 2/3 recent contests.

Casey Borba can go 1/5 with four Ks, but that 1 needs to be bottom of the order power. He is working better counts, at the very least.

Dariyan Pendergrass is in this lineup almost solely for his defense, but it feels like every time he gets on early in an inning, good things happen. Texas has the speed advantage over Georgia.

Texas has some hot and cold tendencies, but when it’s hot, it’s scorching hot. They’ve scored double-digit runs in three of their last six, and had multiple runs in 11 of the innings from that three-game sample.

For Texas, it’s about stringing together these long innings where they continue to pile baserunners through walks and singles and doubles, reminiscent of the 1st inning against Alabama or Oregon in Game 1. There’s something about the Horns when they start fast.

For Georgia, they’ll need to marry their success with the long ball and ability to get runners on base, leading to these three or four-run killshot homers.

Final Strategy

This has already gone on forever, but we have a lot to discuss, and this is the biggest game of the year for both of these teams.

I think Texas is done being passive against Georgia after the Volchko disaster. If Vigue is going to exit this game early anyway, why not go after him in the first? Their best chances of winning are if they get a hold of a ball or two in the first 14 batters that come up, and can move the line to score 3-4 early runs.

As simple as it sounds, after that, they just need Luke Harrison to survive.

Georgia WILL hit homers.

They WILL work walks and find themselves on the bases.

Harrison WILL make a mistake or two.

But that needs to come with gutsy two-out Ks and ground balls with runners on, and the missed pitches coming early in innings, not on the sixth hitter in a frame.

He’ll have to be aggressive in his own right, but five innings is not a bad outing for him. I like this formula:

Harrison sees the lineup two times through

Crossland enters for the 1-3 righty hitters

Walker or Leffew gets the 4-7 lefties

Burns and Cozart close it out

I don’t care about saving Cozart for game 4. You approach that problem when it becomes a problem. Right now, it’s a hope.

Texas knows that it wasted a solid pitching outing on Saturday, one in which Georgia only converted five hits for two earned runs. If not for misplays from Tinney, Borba and Larson, that game would’ve been much closer.

But none of that matters if you can’t swing the bat and score runs on a team not known for their pitching staff.

The stakes have been set, and we all know how good a win over the Bulldogs in the postseason would feel for this program and the University as a whole.

Texas and Georgia will square off at 7 P.M. CST. You won’t want to miss it.