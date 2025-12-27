Texas vs. Michigan Stats Breakdown: What the numbers say about the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines are set to battle on December 31 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The teams may look different, but many of the players who were responsible for 9-3 campaigns for the respective programs will be in action.

What are the statistical profiles for the Longhorns and the Wolverines? Here’s a look at several conventional and advanced stats to find out.

Standard stats

via UT game notes

For most statistics, Blue = Good and Red = Bad.

FPI

Texas enters this game as the No. 13 team in ESPN FPI as of December 27. Texas is the second highest ranked 9-3 team behind No. 11 USC. Michigan enters at No. 18 and the third highest ranked 9-3 team. The Wolverines are one spot behind 6-6 Penn State. Texas is two spots ahead of Oklahoma and one spot ahead of Vanderbilt.

Texas is currently the No. 21 team in SP+, a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” The Longhorns are No. 38 in offensive SP+, No. 21 in defensive SP+, and No. 31 in special teams SP+.

Michigan is the No. 25 team in overall SP+. The Wolverines are No. 49 in offensive SP+, No. 12 in defensive SP+, and No. 123 in special teams SP+.

Texas is currently the No. 18 team in FEI, an “opponent-adjusted possession efficiency data representing the scoring advantage per non-garbage possession a team or unit would expect to have on a neutral field against an average opponent.”

Michigan is No. 21.

The Longhorns are No. 37 in offensive FEI, No. 12 in defensive FI, and No. 8 in special teams FEI. Michigan is No. 18 in offensive FEI, No. 32 in defensive FEI, and No. 60 in special teams FEI.

Michigan leaders

Passing: QB Bryce Underwood – 179-for-293 for 2229 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions, 74 carries for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

Rushing: RB Jordan Marshall – 150 carries for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns

Receiving: WR Andrew Marsh – 42 catches for 641 yards and three touchdowns

Tackles: LB Jimmy Rolder – 69 tackles

TFL: DE Derrick Moore – 10.5 TFL

Sacks: DE Derrick Moore – 10.0 sacks

Interceptions: LB Cole Sullivan – 3 interceptions