Texas vs Oregon G2 Preview: The arms that will define Texas' hopes of a College World Series appearance

Last night in Texas baseball’s 11-3 win to kick off the Austin Super Regional, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle and Oregon skipper Mark Wasikowski each made somewhat unexpected decisions throughout the night.

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For Wasikowski, the decision came before the game even started, opting to throw starter Cal Scolari in Game 1 against Texas ace Dylan Volantis.

Since the start of April, future first rounder Will Sanford had thrown all but one Friday game for the Ducks in the regular season, and took the harder matchups in both the B10 tournament and Eugene Regional, games that were played on Saturday.

With Texas and Oregon beginning on a Saturday night, it seemed like an easy choice to pencil in Sanford for the big first game, even if he had had his struggles at points late in the season.

That’s not to say Scolari wasn’t hot coming into this matchup, but he had less starting reps this year, and was way off his game before being pulled in the fourth inning.

Inversely, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle made the easy choice of Volantis for his starting role, but made some puzzling decisions in the sixth inning. Up seven runs, Volantis returned to the game after throwing 96 pitches in the first five innings, having given up two hits with two outs in the fifth.

Volantis would see four batters and let three on base before Schlossnagle hooked him, put in Thomas Burns, and eventually looked to Luke Harrison to finish the inning before things got out of hand.

Harrison has worked out of the bullpen in each of the last two weekends, but many expected him to be the starter today. Instead, he worked over two innings and threw 27 pitches.

That sets us up to where we are today, with each team throwing out a very high upside starting pitcher.

For Texas, that is, of course, Ruger Riojas, a fan favorite who began the year as a Friday starter, but dealt with tendinitis and soreness throughout the season.

Riojas has only made one real appearance since May 11th, but that came against UCSB in last weekend’s regional final, where he was nearly unhittable outside of a first-inning solo shot. Five innings, three hits, one walk and six strikeouts with just the single earned run.

Oregon’s offense is a step above UCSB’s, closer to Tennesse who gave Riojas fits in Knoxville.

But Riojas has been superb at home all year, having given up more than one run just once at home the entire season.

Sanford is also impressive, a high-tier 2027 draft prospect like Volantis with a 3.46 ERA in a team-leading 80 2/3 innings. 119 Ks, 41 BBs.

Here’s what I wrote about him earlier in the week:

Sanford’s stats are poorly tainted by the UCLA loss that Friday night, as he’s only allowed two runs over his last 18 2/3 innings.

All three of his last starts have gone six innings or deeper, striking out 14 against Washington State in their regional win.

He’s aggressive with his fastball that hits 94-95, and that can lead to a lot of swing and miss, as seen by his nearly 15 K/9. He has some consistency and command concerns, but this is an ace.

He also gets pretty hype after Ks.

Will Sanford with 9 Ks over 6 shutout innings in front of a silenced red sea in Omaha 🔥🔥🔥



Oregon leads Nebraska 3-0 through 6 pic.twitter.com/nG0hKjW6zo — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 24, 2026

What’s interesting for both of these teams is that the bullpens are pretty much at full strength.

Texas probably wouldn’t use Burns or Brody Walls, who finished the game last night, but still has a pair of lefties, Brett Crossland, Sam Cozart and even Harrison if needed.

Oregon didn’t use any of its three elite bullpen arms, so both teams will have four of their top five arms available in this game.

Both teams won’t be changing up much about their game plan. Each side agreed that last night’s game was fairly sloppy and that the heavy Austin humidity played a factor.

It’s good on good in Austin tonight, and Texas is one well-pitched game away from Omaha and the College World Series.

Texas and Oregon will face off at 8 P.M. CST, with the Ducks clinging onto the last chance to extend their season, and the Horns looking for their first trip to Omaha since 2021.