Inside Texas Basketball
Texas will reportedly play one high-major team at the Moody Center before the new year
More and more aspects of Texas’ 2026-27 basketball schedule are making their way to the public sphere. The news yesterday that came via The Field of 68’s Rocco Miller shows an aspect that won’t likely fill the Moody Center before Southeastern Conference play starts.
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Texas will play just one high-major team — Memphis — at the Moody Center before the calendar shifts to 2027.
Texas will have eight buy games at home according to Rocco Miller. The Longhorns’ schedule doesn’t lack games versus high-major opponents, they just all take place at neutral sites.
The only true road game versus a high-major opponent is December 1 versus Louisville.
Texas will play Chicago State, Gardner-Webb, Grambling, Southern Utah, Southern Indiana, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, and East Texas A&M in addition to Memphis in Austin. According to KenPom, Southern Utah recorded the highest finish in KenPom last year at No. 252 of those low major teams.
Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season
Preseason contests
- Arizona State secret scrimmage
- SMU secret scrimmage
- Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25
Known dates
- Nov. 2 – Chicago State – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 5 – Gardner-Webb – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 9 – Grambling – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 19 – Southern Utah – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 22 – Southern Indiana – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1
- Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox
- Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 8 – Jackson State – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 12 – Miami (in Houston) – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 21 – Prairie View A&M – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 29 – East Texas A&M – TBA – TBA
SEC slate (dates unknown)
- at Florida
- Florida
- at Oklahoma
- Oklahoma
- at Texas A&M
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- at Georgia
- at LSU
- at Ole Miss
- at Mississippi State
- at South Carolina
- at Vanderbilt
Texas 2026-27 roster
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
- G Amari Evans, Tennessee: 4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Elyjah Freeman, Auburn: 9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 apg
- G Mikey Lewis, St. Mary’s (CA): 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg
- G Mantas Laurencikas, Monaco U 21: 13 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.4 APG
- F Marcus Spears Jr.: No. 10 per Rivals
- W Austin Goosby: No. 34 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 123 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins
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