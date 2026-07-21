Texas will reportedly play one high-major team at the Moody Center before the new year

More and more aspects of Texas’ 2026-27 basketball schedule are making their way to the public sphere. The news yesterday that came via The Field of 68’s Rocco Miller shows an aspect that won’t likely fill the Moody Center before Southeastern Conference play starts.

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Texas will play just one high-major team — Memphis — at the Moody Center before the calendar shifts to 2027.

Texas has concluded non-conference scheduling efforts for 2026-27.#SEC pic.twitter.com/3zkxjFAjYc — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 20, 2026

Texas will have eight buy games at home according to Rocco Miller. The Longhorns’ schedule doesn’t lack games versus high-major opponents, they just all take place at neutral sites.

The only true road game versus a high-major opponent is December 1 versus Louisville.

Texas will play Chicago State, Gardner-Webb, Grambling, Southern Utah, Southern Indiana, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, and East Texas A&M in addition to Memphis in Austin. According to KenPom, Southern Utah recorded the highest finish in KenPom last year at No. 252 of those low major teams.

Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season

Preseason contests

Arizona State secret scrimmage

SMU secret scrimmage

Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25

Known dates

Nov. 2 – Chicago State – TBA – TBA

Nov. 5 – Gardner-Webb – TBA – TBA

Nov. 9 – Grambling – TBA – TBA

Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA

Nov. 19 – Southern Utah – TBA – TBA

Nov. 22 – Southern Indiana – TBA – TBA

Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1

Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox

Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA

Dec. 8 – Jackson State – TBA – TBA

Dec. 12 – Miami (in Houston) – TBA – TBA

Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA

Dec. 21 – Prairie View A&M – TBA – TBA

Dec. 29 – East Texas A&M – TBA – TBA

SEC slate (dates unknown)

at Florida

Florida

at Oklahoma

Oklahoma

at Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee

at Georgia

at LSU

at Ole Miss

at Mississippi State

at South Carolina

at Vanderbilt

Texas 2026-27 roster