Texas Winter Roster Audit: A Tight End Room Built For Sark's Scheme

Texas is about to have a tight end selected in three consecutive NFL Drafts, but I'm more excited about the 2026 room than the ones prior for one reason—scheme. Ja'Tavion Sanders was awesome. Gunnar Helm was awesome. Jack Endries was good, if not underutilized. But none of those three were difference-making blockers, outside of maybe Helm in certain situations, and Texas never had a true tandem to unlock 12 personnel. Now they do.