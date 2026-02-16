Texas Winter Roster Audit: Four Ways Arch Can Beat Teams, Plus Backup Competition
How much experience did Arch Manning receive in his first season as Texas' starter? We know he started 13 of 13 games and produced a very good statistical profile despite his slow start, followed by inconsistent play. Four hundred pass attempts and ninety rushing attempts is the type of workload that forces growth for any player, but I posit he gained much more experience than your typical first-year starter for a handful of reasons: