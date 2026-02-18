Skip to main content
Texas Winter Roster Audit: Massive Changes to the O-line Room

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin1 hour ago
ut_vs_sam_houston_state-0398_baker
Brandon Baker (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

This entry into the roster audit is in no need of a preamble. The Texas offensive line has been a consistent Top 5 board topic since September, and it will remain that way until there's demonstrated improvement. All we can do between now and September is continue to report and offer analysis off those reports. What we do know is that there have been significant changes to the room, even if those changes weren’t significant enough for some.

