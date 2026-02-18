Texas Winter Roster Audit: Massive Changes to the O-line Room
This entry into the roster audit is in no need of a preamble. The Texas offensive line has been a consistent Top 5 board topic since September, and it will remain that way until there's demonstrated improvement. All we can do between now and September is continue to report and offer analysis off those reports. What we do know is that there have been significant changes to the room, even if those changes weren’t significant enough for some.