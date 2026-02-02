Texas Winter Roster Audit: Vertical Coleman, Horizontal Wingo, Plus More

One of the themes of last season was a lack of game experience, especially on offense. That conversation has resurfaced recently as we’ve noted the massive difference between offensive line experience to start the 2025 season and what’s expected for 2026. Experience is probably one of the most underrated facets of the game when it comes to fandom. Everyone wants to see that five-star… right up until he looks like Bambi on ice. Confused players make mental mistakes and play much slower than their athletic traits would suggest.