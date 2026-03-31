Texas Women's Basketball Advances to the Final Four with dominant win over Michigan

Texas Women’s Basketball keeps on dancing!

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

The Longhorns advance to their second-straight Final Four, taking down No. 2 seed Michigan, 77-41. The Longhorns will take on No. 1 seed UCLA, which easily won their region to reach the semi-finals.

It was yet another signature performance for Madison Booker. The junior star scored 19 points on 13 shots, and could’ve had far more if not for being subbed for most of the fourth quarter because of the blowout lead. Kyla Oldacre was equally dominant, notching a double-double and absolutely feasting inside in the second half against the smaller, tired Michigan Wolverines. Justice Carlton and Breya Cunningham also scored in double-digits, and Rori Harmon had 13 assists on the night.

Texas led by 13 at half, going even in the 2nd quarter against the Wolverines, but immediatly out of the break Texas was the far better offense, led by Booker and some nice transition buckets. Up by 26 after three quarters, the team had all-but punched its ticket to the Final Four.

Texas outrebounded the Wolverines by 17, grabbing that same number on the offensive glass. Texas over quadrupled Michigan’s assist numbers, and had double the points in the paint. Michigan never led, it was only tied for two percent of the day, and Texas led by as much as 40.

This marks the second season in as many years the Longhorns have made the Final Four, the second such streak in program history, when Texas won the National Title in 1986, then returned to the Final Four in 1987. Texas also made the semi-final round in 2003.

The Longhorns are now deep in search of their second title in program history, and their first under head coach Vic Schaefer. It marks Schaefer’s fourth Final Four appearance overall, but he has yet to win a national title.

Now, the only thing standing between his program and their farthest run under his tutelage is the mighty UCLA Bruins, led by star All-American Lauren Betts and head coach Cori Close.

Tip-off time for the Final Four is set for 8:30, CT Friday, April 3rd, at the end of the week.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.