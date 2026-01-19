Texas women's basketball bounces back in dominant rivalry win

Coming off back to back ranked losses, the Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 80-35.

Aaliyah Crump finally made her return and played very solid offensively, giving the Horns a team-high 12 points and adding four assists with no turnovers.

Texas had four players in double figures: Crump with 12, and Madison Booker, Rori Harmon, and Kyla Oldacre all had 10.

Even while scoring 80, the Horns had a poor offensive showing. They shot 43% (33-77) from the floor and 6% (1-18) from three. 6%. That cannot happen if Texas wants to go far in March.

Even though the offense struggled, the defense and rebounding showed up. Texas held A&M to 17% from the floor, forced 25 turnovers, and blocked nine shots. In the second half, the Aggies scored 11 total points: 3 in the third quarter and 8 in the fourth. Texas also won the rebounding battle 58-38.

The Horns got a much-needed victory over a rival, and hopefully built back some of the momentum lost in the last few games.

Texas now travels to Arkansas and Florida before facing a brutal stretch of ranked games.

