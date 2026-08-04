Texas women's basketball hires Victoria Vivians to Vic Schaefer's coaching staff

There’s a reuniting in Austin.

Vic Schaefer and Victoria Vivians, two of the most prominent names in Mississippi State women’s basketball history, are running it back on the Texas coaching staff.

The Longhorns announced the hiring of Vivians, who played for Schaefer on the two MSU teams that went to the national championship in 2017 and 2018, on Tuesday.

“We are so excited to announce the addition of Victoria Vivians as an assistant coach here at The University of Texas in women’s basketball,” Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said in a statement. “Victoria was a tremendous player for us at Mississippi State, a First Team All-American, played in two national championship games and was a four-time All-SEC performer. And while she was a great player, I think the thing that stands out more than anything to me was what a great young lady she was.

“She comes from a tremendous family and played for a great high school coach. She has had a great career in the WNBA and overseas. She knows what it takes to not only be the best in college, but also knows what it is to be an elite player at the professional level.”

Vivians played in 148 games with 106 starts at MSU from 2014-18. The 6-1 guard averaged 17.1 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds over the course of her career. She was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She lasted played in the league in 2024 for the Seattle Storm after spending the first six seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever. Vivians played in 179 games with 93 starts in the W, averaging 6.6 points in 20.8 minutes per game.

Vivians was an assistant coach and the director of scouting for her alma mater in 2024-25. Bringing college coaching experience to the table, she’s a perfect replacement for Sydney Carter, a Texas A&M Aggie who played for Schaefer when he was an assistant in College Station. Carter departed for Auburn after four seasons on Schaefer’s staff.

Now Schaefer has another one of his former players to fill her shoes. And she couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

“Joining the Texas women’s basketball program is incredibly special to me,” Vivians said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work alongside a coach who played such an important role in my own development as a college player makes this a true full-circle moment. Coach Vic Schaefer helped shape the competitor and person I am today, and I’m honored to be part of a program built on excellence, accountability, and championship standards. I’m excited to pour into these student-athletes, contribute to the culture, and help continue the tradition of success at Texas.”

“Her insight, perspective and expertise will allow her to help prepare our team, along with the rest of my staff,” Schaefer added. “She will help our student-athletes be great at the collegiate level and beyond. It is with great excitement we welcome Victoria Vivians to the Longhorn family.”

Texas made it to the Final Four for the second consecutive season and fifth time in program history in 2026. The Longhorns had immense roster turnover over the offseason, but they return All-American Madison Booker for her senior season. They also welcomed one of the most talented freshman classes in the country to campus over the summer.

Schaefer’s program doesn’t rebuild. It reloads. Vivians getting added to the mix should only enhance the intensity and focus of a team that’s hungry to not only get back to the Final Four but make some noise once there.