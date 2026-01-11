Texas women’s basketball looks elite heading into a tough stretch

The Texas Longhorns have looked like one of the best two teams in the nation this season, with a 18-0 record and 6 ranked wins. They crushed 24th-ranked Richmond early, then looked extremely dominant at times in the Player’s Era Tournament. In the semifinals, they beat 3rd-ranked UCLA 76-65, boasting a 23-point lead at one point. They then were able to knock off the 2nd ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, last year’s kryptonite, 66-64. What made these wins even more impressive is the injuries to the backup point guard, Bryanna Preston, star true freshman Aaliyah Crump, and Missouri transfer Ashton Judd.

The Horns would continue to excel without these pieces, beating two top-15 teams, North Carolina and Baylor, soundly.

Then, to start conference play, Texas beat Missouri and held off 16th-ranked Ole Miss before blowing out Auburn by 61.

Texas has now returned Preston and Judd, who have both been playing more and more recently. Crump is still dealing with an apparent foot injury.

Both Madison Booker, last season’s SEC Player of the Year, and Rori Harmon have both been playing at an elite level, and are both potentially in the running for National Player of the Year. Booker is averaging 18.9 ppg and 7.3 rpg, while Harmon is averaging 9.4 ppg, 7.6 apg (6th in the nation), 3.1 steals per game, and an assist/turnover ratio of nearly 6.

Texas has also been aided by a great sophomore season from Jordan Lee, who’s averaging 14.9 ppg and has played very solid defense, and Kyla Oldacre’s 12.1 ppg and 6.3 rpg. Crump, who has only played in 5 games, is averaging 13.2 ppg.

Now the Longhorns face a tough stretch: at LSU, at South Carolina, and then two rivals, Texas A&M at home and Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Texas travels to Baton Rouge today to face the Tigers. LSU demolished a bunch of lesser teams in non-conference play, garnering them a top-5 ranking, before losing back-to-back games to Kentucky and Vanderbilt. They are now ranked 12th and coming off a win against Georgia. The Tigers are led by Flau’jae Johnson, South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley, and Mikaylah Williams. They all average 12.9 or more ppg, while Fulwiley leads the team in assists, steals, and blocks, averaging 3.7, 3.5, and 1.2 per game, respectively.

Then, the Horns go to Columbia for a rematch with South Carolina. Joyce Edwards has been one of the best players in the nation, giving the Gamecocks 21.1 ppg and 6.3 rpg. South Carolina has won every game except for the one against Texas, with victories over teams like USC and Louisville. They are currently ranked 3rd in the nation behind UConn and Texas.

Neither Texas A&M nor Arkansas is very good, but they’re still rivals. The Aggies are 8-4 with a loss to UT Arlington. Arkansas is 11-7 with losses to Harvard and Arkansas State. The Horns get A&M at home and then travel to Arkansas to face the Hogs.

Texas has been able to beat some of the best teams in the nation without some of their important pieces. As the season goes on and they return, Texas should be extremely dangerous and one of the favorites to win it all.