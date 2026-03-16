Texas Women's Basketball will host March Madness regional as a 1-seed

Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns are officially the third overall seed in March Madness, and will host Regional 3: Fort Worth. The play-in game, 1/16 game, 8/9 game, and Round of 32 games will all be played in Austin.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50%! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

The Horns have momentum coming off their defeat of South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Championship game, and hope to carry it through to a national championship.

As a 1-seed, Texas will face the winner of the play-in game between 16-seeds Missouri State and Stephen F. Austin in the round of 64. Missouri State won the Conference USA Tournament for its bid, while SFA won the Southland Conference. However, neither team shouldn’t pose a huge threat to the Longhorns.

Next, the Horns would play the winner of the 8/9 matchup between Oregon and Virginia Tech.

Oregon is 24th in the NET rankings, and Virginia Tech is 40th. Both teams are solid, but Oregon is probably the better team.

Other notable teams in the region that the Horns could face later include 2-seed Michigan, 3-seed Louisville, 4-seed West Virginia, 5-seed Kentucky, and 6-seed Alabama.

Michigan is sixth in the NET rankings and made the Big Ten Championship semifinals, where they lost a close game to Iowa. They have pretty much only lost to good teams, such as UCLA, Vanderbilt, and Iowa, and have wins over Maryland, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

Louisville is 11th in the NET rankings, and boasts wins over teams like North Carolina and Tennessee. They lost in overtime in the ACC Championship game to Duke.

WVU is 18th in the NET rankings, and won the Big 12 Championship. They have wins over teams like Iowa State, Baylor, and TCU, and have been hot as of late.

Kentucky is 16th in the NET rankings, and lost in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to South Carolina. Texas won the regular season matchup in Austin 64-53. They have wins over teams like Louisville, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

If Texas were to make it to the Final Four, they would play the winner of the Sacramento region, with 1-seed UCLA and 2-seed LSU being the most likely teams to emerge. Texas has already defeated UCLA in one matchup earlier this season, and split with LSU in conference play. Duke is another strong team from the region with the potential to make it to the Final Four.

Luckily, they avoid UConn and South Carolina until potentially the National Championship game. The Huskies have looked like a powerhouse all season, and South Carolina is a tough team that Texas has met a few times this season, winning twice and losing once.

Texas has postseason experience, with much of the roster making it to the Final Four last season, where they lost to South Carolina.

The Longhorns’ path to a national title begins March 20th.