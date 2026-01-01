Texas WR coach Chris Jackson signing new deal with Longhorns

Texas wide receiver coach Chris Jackson is signing a new deal to return to UT for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, per multiple reports. His contract was set to expire in January.

A 10-year NFL veteran, Jackson joined the Texas Football coaching staff as the Longhorns passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on January 24, 2023, and has been with the staff for three seasons.

The Longhorns had one of the nation’s deepest wideout rooms in 2024 under Jackson. Transfer Matthew Golden, who was a 2025 NFL First Round Draft pick, powered the Longhorns with 987 receiving yards on 58 receptions (17.02 ypc) and added nine receptions, averaging 61.69 yards per game. DeAndre Moore Jr. hauled in 39 catches for 456 yards (11.69 ypc) with seven touchdowns and true freshman Ryan Wingo emerged into the fold with 20 receptions for 472 yards (16.28 ypc) and two scores.

The Texas wide receiver corps in 2023 was one of the most dynamic in the nation. Xavier Worthy earned first-team All-Big Conference accolades, setting career highs with 75 receptions and 1,014 receiving yards while hauling in five touchdowns. Adonai Mitchell had a career year, establishing personal bests with 55 receptions for 845 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns that rank fifth in UT history. Veteran receiver Jordan Whittington continues shined, hauling in 42 receptions for 505 yards and one touchdown.

As a player, Jackson spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1998), Seattle Seahawks (1999), Tennessee Titans (2000), Green Bay Packers (2002-03) and Miami Dolphins (2003). Jackson also played several seasons in the Arena Football League where he was a standout wide receiver and the AFL Rookie of the Year in 2000 with the L.A. Avengers. He helped lead the Philadelphia Soul to an Arena Bowl XXII championship in 2008, recording 140 receptions for 1,692 yards and 49 touchdowns. Jackson totaled 325 receiving touchdowns in his AFL career, a mark that is still second all-time in league history. (via TexasSports.com)