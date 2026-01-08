Texas WR Jaime Ffrench entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Texas true freshman WR Jaime Ffrench plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 185 WR will have 4 years of eligibility left



The 6'1 185 WR will have 4 years of eligibility left

Was one of the Top WRs in the 2025 Class (per On3)

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Florida native enrolled early and redshirted during his only season in Austin. He will have four years of eligibility. Ffrench played in four games this year: San Jose State, Sam Houston, Arkansas, and Michigan. He logged one reception for six yards versus Sam Houston.

A member of the class of 2025, Ffrench was ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 8 player in Florida in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Ffrench as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 18 wide receiver, and the No. 16 player in Florida.

