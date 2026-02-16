Texas Writes a HUGE Check for Elite Defensive Results

Texas is paying Will Muschamp for big results.

The Nash and Evan Quick Hitter Show on Inside Texas delivers a comprehensive update on Texas Longhorns athletics, focusing predominantly on football and baseball. The discussion opens with significant football news: the Texas board of regents is reviewing Will Muschamp’s defensive coordinator contract, which proposes a high salary starting at $2.7 million, escalating to $2.9 million by 2028 with incentives tied to performance metrics like championships and playoff appearances. This compensation level is noted as exceptionally high for a defensive coordinator, comparable to what Muschamp earned as a head coach at Florida in 2011. The hosts emphasize the high expectations for Muschamp’s impact on the defense, given the talented roster including players like Colin Simmons and key linebackers.

Transitioning to baseball, the Longhorns had a stellar opening weekend, sweeping UC Davis in three games and maintaining their No. 3 national ranking. The team showcased impressive power hitting, led by standout freshman Anthony Pack Jr., who impressed with a .545 batting average and strong plate discipline. Other offensive contributors include Ethan Mendoza, who demonstrated remarkable power with multiple home runs early in the season, and Adrian Rodriguez, whose gap-hitting and defensive skills are highly praised. Aiden Robbins also made a notable impact with a powerful home run and enthusiastic demeanor, signaling his potential leadership role.

The pitching staff showed promise, with Ruger Riojas standing out by striking out eight batters through four innings and touching 97 mph on his fastball. Dylan Volantis dominated on Sunday with an efficient, effortless performance. Luke Harrison, despite a shaky start and high pitch count, displayed resilience and is considered a vital component for the rotation, especially as the team approaches tougher SEC competition. The hosts highlight the depth and versatility of the pitching staff, noting the advantage of having multiple capable starters and bullpen options.

Defensively, Texas showed some early season jitters, with errors from Anthony Pac and Dylan Valantis, though Casey Borba’s solid first-base play provided stability. The hosts are cautiously optimistic, attributing the fielding issues to first-week nerves and expecting improvement as the season progresses.

Looking ahead, the Longhorns face challenging upcoming games against Michigan State, Coastal Carolina, Baylor, Ohio State, and Lamar, which will test the team’s mettle. The hosts underscore the importance of these matchups for gauging Texas baseball’s true potential this season.

