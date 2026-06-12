The 12 players who will define the 2026 College World Series

Every year, heroes are made in front of the 24,000 screaming fans at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

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Last year, LSU’s Kade Anderson wrote his name in the history books with 16 innings of one earned run baseball, striking out 17 en route to an all-tournament MVP.

In 2023, the Tigers’ trio of Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews and Tommy White defined the baseball world, whether it be college or the pros, with their unforgettable run. Ole Miss fans will never forget Dylan DeLucia and Tennessee fans feel the same way about Christian Moore.

For Longhorn fans, that 2005 performance for David Maroul will forever be etched into the history and mystique of the most storied program in the sport, providing the team with two homers and eight RBI to help boost Texas to its sixth CWS win.

With the eight-team field set in 2026, we’ll count down the 12 players who have the best chance of being a program and university legend for their respective schools.

No. 12: C Jimmy Janicki, Troy

Troy is the biggest dark horse in this field, and is the clearest underdog in this entire event, but if anyone were to propel them to a once-in-a-generation run at a CWS finals appearance or title, it would be the catcher Jimmy Janicki.

Janicki was Troy’s best player in the regular season, leading the team in doubles, homers, RBI, total bases and OPS among qualified bats. The Sun Belt Player of the Year and Perfect Game second-team All-American provided 11 of 26 RBI against Florida in the Gainesville regional with two bombs and a double, and helps command a pitching staff on the rise.

JIMMY JANICKI DOWNTOWN. HIS 2ND OF THE GAME 🔥🔥🔥



Troy takes a 6-2 lead over the Gators in Gainesville Regional final. Trojans need 2 to advance. pic.twitter.com/dB1T9OYo0r — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

He’s the heart and soul of the Trojans, and if anyone could will them to multiple upset wins, it’s him.

No. 11: C Deiten Lachance, Oklahoma

If there’s any other team that the average fan had completely off their radar heading into the NCAA Tournament that made the College World Series, it was the Oklahoma Sooners. 11th place in the SEC standings, the Sooners were stuck in the Atlanta Regional against one of the favorites, Georgia Tech. Few expected this to be a team to qualify for the Super’s, let alone the CWS.

But few players have been more pivotal in a team’s run to Omaha than Lachance has been for the Sooners.

In their four most recent games, two wins against the Yellow Jackets and at Kansas, Lachance went 6/20 with 10 RBI and three homers, none more notable than his lead-taking grand slam against Georgia Tech in the fourth inning of their first rematch game, leading to Georgia Tech’s first loss of the Regional.

OU has roared back with a LaBomb.



Deiten LaChancr, the French Canadian with a go ahead grand slam pic.twitter.com/3sVo2T9yh2 — Jake McKeever (@CBCJakeMck) June 1, 2026

Lachance has been the team’s best player all season, a Perfect Game All-American and one of the best catchers in the nation. A true X-Factor on a red-hot Sooners team.

No. 10: SP Maxx Yehl, West Virginia

West Virginia’s 6’6 lefty didn’t get a chance to pitch in 2025 when the Mountaineers made the Super Regional round in Baton Rouge. Tommy John Surgery took away his chance at greatness.

This year, he’s left nothing up to chance.

Yehl has been the definition of dominant in 2026: A 2.10 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP in 90 innings pitched earned him a First-Team All-American nod for Perfect Game.

In his last two starts against Kentucky and Cal Poly, Yehl has gone five innings of one earned run ball twice, and has shown the ability to go far past that this year with a 124-pitch complete game at Kansas.

MAXX MFN YEHL. 124 PITCH COMPLETE GAME. 🔥🔥🔥



CUE COUNTRY ROADS. West Virginia takes game 1 in Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/OITvRZyaGf — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 9, 2026

He has electric strikeout stuff, K’ing over 100 on the year, with one of the best sliders in the sport.

The only thing keeping him from being higher on this list is that West Virginia has another ace on their roster, Chansen Cole, who has arguably been more unhittable in the postseason.

No. 9: SS Justin Lebron, Alabama

One of the best players entering the year in 2025, Alabama star shortstop Justin Lebron had a fairly quiet year by his standards.

He wasn’t the same consensus All-American from last year, OPSing just .741 in SEC play this season, but when it comes to players who are truly the most important on their teams heading into Omaha, you could argue no singular player has a bigger impact than Lebron.

The Crimson Tide has had a simple path here, but Lebron has easily been their best bat: A .421 average, two doubles, a homer and three steals, he’s generated runs better than anyone on this roster.

TOUCH ‘EM ALL, JUSTIN LEBRON 💪



His second homer in the regional 🔥



(🎥@AlabamaBSB) pic.twitter.com/l8sMLYvexE — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 31, 2026

His five-tool potential with an elite glove, speed and bat make him one of the most feared individual players in this bracket, and a clear top-15 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

No. 8: P Caden Glauber, UNC

Texas fans, remember how Sam Cozart was the co-freshman pitcher of the year this season? Take a guess at who he was paired with.

UNC star freshman Caden Glauber has been a relief pitcher all year, but that moniker would sell his skillset short.

The massive righty has gone more than three innings 12 times this season, including a combined 11 2/3 innings pitched against East Carolina and USC.

Against ECU, it was a shutdown relief appearance to earn his 10th win of the year, but against USC, Glauber got just his third start of the year.

The result?

7 1/3 innings pitched for a UNC team desperate for extension from a starter in Game 3 of a super regional, allowing just three earned runs on an 11-1 K-BB ratio. Funnily enough, the three runs came on a balk and two solo shots. Three mistakes, and he was otherwise perfect.

He can come out of the pen as early as game 1 against Ole Miss, or be used as a starter throughout the bracket.

No. 7: 3B Tre Phelps, Georgia

You knew a Bulldog was going to appear on this list, and you know he won’t be the last, but Georgia 3B Tre Phelps is one of the most electric bats in the nation.

A 1.148 OPS with 19 homers and a .346 average, Phelps was named an NCBWA first-team All-American as a part of the most electric offense in the nation.

Phelps’ path here has been a fun one, hitting a go-ahead homer over Liberty in an eventual Athens Regional win that saw him ejected for his celebration, missing game one against Mississippi State.

TRE PHELPS GIVES GEORGIA THE LEAD AND THEN GETS TOSSED FOR CELEBRATION



WES JOHNSON TOSSED. WOW. pic.twitter.com/kL36K3AVXS — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

No matter, in Game 2, he’d go 2/4 with a walk, scoring the eventual game-winning run against the other Bulldogs.

Phelps will leave the yard in a moment’s notice, but he’s one of the most complete offensive players in this entire tournament.

No. 6: RF Aiden Robbins, Texas

Longhorn fans know just how important Robbins has been for Texas’ run this year.

The junior OF came into Austin as a transfer from Seton Hall with just 12 career homers in two seasons. He sits at 24 in 2026 heading into Omaha.

AIDEN ROBBINS. BIG GAME HUNTER. 🔥🔥



Texas retakes the lead in Austin. Horns host super with win pic.twitter.com/BAWUh4D90C — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 1, 2026

Robbins leads off for Texas and began Game 2 of the Austin Super Regional with a leadoff homer, his fifth of the postseason.

Robbins ended SEC play fourth in OPS and fifth in total bases, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t think he’s one of the three best bats in Omaha this year.

Texas goes as the top of their lineup performers, and Robbins, Carson Tinney and Anthony Pack spark some of the best offense of any team in the nation.

No. 5: SP Taylor Rabe, Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ path to Omaha was arguably the toughest in the nation.

It felt a lot less tough in the two games Rabe stepped on the mound.

Rabe began his postseason with a six-inning, 9 K, one-earned-run performance against Nebraska in a 6-3 win.

TAYLOR RABE ESCAPES BASES LOADED 🔥🔥🔥



His 113th pitch gives Ole Miss 6 innings of 1 run ball. Rebs lead Nebraska 3-1 pic.twitter.com/PnS7oBeiNe — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

One week later, in one of the toughest environments in the sport, Rabe went seven innings against Auburn, striking out eight and allowing just two runs to the home favorites. Rabe outdueled one of the nation’s best staffs en route to an Omaha-clinching win.

His fastball can touch the upper 90s from a 6’6 righty frame, and totes two other fastballs and a pair of offspeed, quick-delivered pitches.

No. 4: CF Owen Hull, UNC

No one had a more important Super Regional round than former George Mason star Owen Hull for UNC.

Hull was retired just four times against an elite USC staff, going 9/13, including the walk-off RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

For 20 years, Chad Flack's walk-off homer has been the defining image of the @DiamondHeels. Now it has company.



Owen Hull's walk-off double sent UNC back to Omaha and delivered another unforgettable dose of Bosh Magic ✨️



🔗 https://t.co/b2h9M7lhXB pic.twitter.com/il5swmV72P — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 8, 2026

It was one of the most electric moments of the year, but Hull is the anchor and life of one of the most complete teams in the nation. He’s a stellar fielder in center, and leads the team in hits, doubles, total bases and OPS through the season.

A complete star.

No. 3: 2B Gavin Kelly, West Virginia

I don’t think a lot of neutral observers understand how good this West Virginia team is.

This is a legit College World Series title threat, and arguably the hottest team in the sport.

While they’re known for their pitching, it’s hard to argue there’s a single more important player to any team than 2B Gavin Kelly is for his Mountaineers.

West Virginia has three players with an OPS above .900 on the year: Sean Smith at .933, Paul Schoenfeld at .942 and Gavin Kelly at 1.204.

He leads the team in runs, hits, doubles, homers, RBI, total bases, average, on base, slugging, walks and OPS. A one-man wrecking crew from the second base position.

Oh, and he did this.

One of the best sporting events I’ve watched all year. WVU down 3 going into 9th. Scored 5. Morgantown went bananas. Tarps off everywhere. FYI-West Virginia’s best player is Gavin Kelly. Central Catholic. From Pittsburgh. Will be #1 pick in ‘27 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/m3AT48jB2S — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 1, 2026

It’s why he’s a first-team All-American, capped off by 11 hits and nine RBI in WVU’s last six postseason games.

Kelly went 3/4 in their routing of Cal Poly to send them to Omaha, and if there’s any one player that could lock carry an offense by himself this year, it would be Kelly.

No. 2: SP Dylan Volantis, Texas

Thought we could leave Dylan Volantis off this list? Think again.

There is no better starter in Omaha than Texas’ star sophomore lefty. He was easily the best pitcher in a star-studded SEC, and would probably have been the pitcher of the year favorite around the country if Jackson Flora didn’t exist.

Volantis is battle-tested and is as elite as they get on the bump.

"… that is his makeup as a true warrior who shows up in those big spots."



Oregon put constant pressure on Dylan Volantis. He responded with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball as @TexasBaseball moved within one win of Omaha.



🔗 https://t.co/TBclf13VU1 pic.twitter.com/ogPrOPMTm7 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 7, 2026

The importance of his dominance is impossible to understate for the Longhorns.

It’s a wildly popular take to say the winner of Texas vs Georgia in Game 1 on Saturday night is the favorite to win the College World Series.

As it stands, Texas is a 1.5-run favorite. Why? Because they have Volantis on the mound, and Georgia doesn’t.

He’s the catalyst for Texas’ success up till this point, with Texas only having lost one game that he’s started, and may be the superstar needed for Texas to get over the hump and return to the CWS final for the first time since 2009.

Before we note No. 1, let’s give out some honorable mentions.

We’ve already discussed WVU’s Cole, but Oklahoma’s Cord Rager and UNC’s Jason DeCaro have been spectacular for these reasons.

Looking towards relievers, Texas’ Sam Cozart and Ole Miss’ Walker Hooks are the best in the business at the moment.

And of course, on offense, we can’t go without mentioning Tinney and Pack from above, but also Oklahoma’s Dayton Tockey, Ole Miss’ duo of Tristen Bissetta and Judd Uttermark and UNC’s Jake Schaffner.

We could’ve also added pretty much every Georgia starting bat, but one clearly stands out above the rest.

No.1: C Daniel Jackson, Georgia

The Golden Spikes favorite, this is the best player in the country, and it isn’t particularly close.

Jackson had a disgusting 1.211 OPS in SEC play this year, and finished all competitions with 31 HRs and 26 steals. For Texas fans, imagine Ivan Melendez but with the defense to play catcher and the speed to steal 25+ bags.

Jackson hit the game-winning two-run homer against Mississippi State in the top of the tenth inning in Game 2 of the Georgia Super Regional, arguably the biggest hit in program history, as he destroyed a baseball to left field.

DANIEL JACKSON GO AHEAD 10TH INNING BOMBBBB 🔥🔥🔥



GEORGIA LEADS. FOLEY FIELD HAS ERUPTED pic.twitter.com/1tmiTJJAjS — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 7, 2026

There’s no single player that team’s fear more than the Georgia catcher, and if the Bulldogs make a run, don’t be surprised to see Jackson become just the third player to win the Golden Spikes Award and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player in the same year, most recently done by Paul Skenes.