The 2-seed in the SEC tournament is available for Texas if it takes care of business vs. Missouri

The Texas Longhorns have already won one game over Missouri this weekend with two more games left. The Longhorns, if they take care of business against Missouri, will almost assuredly lock up a top-8 seed and should finish as runner up to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference.

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The odds of Texas dropping out of the top 8 is lower now, especially after last night’s 6-3 win. But the Longhorns’ RPI could suffer a significant ding if it drops one of the next two games to Missouri, making a national seed no guarantee.

Texas sweeping Missouri would potentially put them in a spot to move up to No. 2 or No. 3 in RPI, but it would at the very least keep Texas in the top 4 with a good matchup in the regional round.

Plus, staying ahead of Alabama and Texas A&M by virtue of winning percentage would put the Longhorns in Hoover as the 2-seed for the SEC tournament.

Plenty is still on the line for the Longhorns starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Probables for remaining games

FRIDAY – Missouri LHP Brady Kehlenbrink (6.45 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Luke Harrison (4.66 ERA)

In the last five appearances Kehlenbrink has failed to allow more than two walks in a single game, striking out 40 batters to 5 bases on balls. For Harrison he will be looking to bounce back after a loss versus Tennessee. With only two guaranteed games left for him in the Disch, he will be wanting to put his best foot forward and end the regular season on a high note.

SATURDAY – TBA vs. Texas RHP Ruger Riojas (4.04 ERA)

Ruger Riojas is the only set starter for game three of the series, and with the likelihood of his name being called in the MLB draft, he is probably soaking up every last pitch he can get on the mound of Disch-Falk field. Arm soreness has been an issue for him lately but he should be good to go on Saturday.

STATISTICAL MATCHUP

There’s really not much to say here other than the Longhorns should win this series comfortably after logging one win. They hold a strong edge over Missouri in pretty much every single category. If there is one to watch, Missouri strikes out a high number of batters per nine innings.

Texas will look to lock up and potentially improve their RPI standings in the rest of the final regular season series at the Disch, while Missouri will have a tall task in front of them and do what they can to end the season on a high note.