The 2026-27 Texas basketball roster tracker

After a run from the First Four to the Sweet 16, Sean Miller‘s Texas Longhorns men’s basketball program is looking to make moves in the offseason.

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The Longhorns’ needs in the 2026 transfer portal cycle are obvious: Initiator. Frontcourt depth. Playmaker. Dailyn Swain insurance.

Inside Texas has reported extensively on the names to know…

What does the roster look like?

Texas Longhorns 2026-27 roster tracker

Last updated 4/11/2026

Confirmed coming back (1)

Portal additions (1)

Eligible to return (6)

Entered portal (3)

Out of eligibility (6)

The 2026 class (4)