The 2026-27 Texas basketball roster tracker
After a run from the First Four to the Sweet 16, Sean Miller‘s Texas Longhorns men’s basketball program is looking to make moves in the offseason.
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The Longhorns’ needs in the 2026 transfer portal cycle are obvious: Initiator. Frontcourt depth. Playmaker. Dailyn Swain insurance.
Inside Texas has reported extensively on the names to know…
- Why this portal cycle will be smoother for Sean Miller
- The Longhorns have plenty to do, but what are the needs?
- Critical retention efforts, new transfer targets emerge
- The “has heard from Texas” crowd reveals plenty about Sean Miller’s portal strategy
- More portal names to know for Texas basketball
- New prediction for top prospect, visitor notes, names in contact with Texas
What does the roster look like?
Texas Longhorns 2026-27 roster tracker
Last updated 4/11/2026
Confirmed coming back (1)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg – Story (4/10)
Portal additions (1)
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg – Story (4/11)
Eligible to return (6)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for draft – Story (4/7)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
Entered portal (3)
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg – Story (4/9)
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg – Story (4/9)
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg – Story (4/9)
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked